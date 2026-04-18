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Home  » Sports » Chotrani Bows Out After Quarterfinal Thriller

Chotrani Bows Out After Quarterfinal Thriller

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 18, 2026 12:12 IST

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India's Veer Chotrani faced a tough defeat against France's Baptiste Masotti in a thrilling five-game quarterfinal match at the Hamburg Open, ending his run in the PSA Bronze-level event.

Photograph: Khel India X

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points

  • Veer Chotrani lost to Baptiste Masotti in the Hamburg Open quarterfinals after a five-game match.
  • Chotrani, ranked world No 47, fought hard but was defeated by the world No 19 from France.
  • Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon, and Joshna Chinappa also exited the Hamburg Open on Thursday.

India's Veer Chotrani went down to French fourth seed Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller in the men's quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open, a PSA Bronze-level event here.

Chotrani's Close Quarterfinal Match

Chotrani, ranked world No 47, recovered twice to take the contest down to the wire before the French world No 19 clinched the decider for a 12-10, 9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6 victory in 69 minutes.

 

Other Indian Players' Performance

Other Indians -- fifth seed Abhay Singh, seventh seed Ramit Tandon, and former women's world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa -- bowed out of the competition on Thursday night.

Chotrani's defeat means India's challenge at the Hamburg Open has ended. The PSA Bronze level events are crucial for players aiming to improve their world rankings and qualify for higher-tier tournaments.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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