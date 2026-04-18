Chotrani Bows Out After Quarterfinal Thriller

India's Veer Chotrani faced a tough defeat against France's Baptiste Masotti in a thrilling five-game quarterfinal match at the Hamburg Open, ending his run in the PSA Bronze-level event.

Photograph: Khel India X

Key Points Veer Chotrani lost to Baptiste Masotti in the Hamburg Open quarterfinals after a five-game match.

Chotrani, ranked world No 47, fought hard but was defeated by the world No 19 from France.

Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon, and Joshna Chinappa also exited the Hamburg Open on Thursday.

India's Veer Chotrani went down to French fourth seed Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller in the men's quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open, a PSA Bronze-level event here.

Chotrani's Close Quarterfinal Match

Chotrani, ranked world No 47, recovered twice to take the contest down to the wire before the French world No 19 clinched the decider for a 12-10, 9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6 victory in 69 minutes.

Other Indian Players' Performance

Other Indians -- fifth seed Abhay Singh, seventh seed Ramit Tandon, and former women's world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa -- bowed out of the competition on Thursday night.

Chotrani's defeat means India's challenge at the Hamburg Open has ended. The PSA Bronze level events are crucial for players aiming to improve their world rankings and qualify for higher-tier tournaments.