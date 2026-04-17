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India's Veer Chotrani upsets seed to reach Hamburg Open quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 17, 2026 10:23 IST

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Indian squash player Veer Chotrani advances to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open after defeating Raphael Kandra, while other Indian contenders faced setbacks in the second round.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Veer Chotrani, India's world No. 47, defeated Germany's Raphael Kandra to reach the Hamburg Open quarterfinals.
  • Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon, and Joshna Chinappa were eliminated in the second round of the Hamburg Open.
  • Chotrani's victory marks a significant upset against the eighth seed Kandra.
  • The PSA Bronze-level event saw mixed results for the Indian contingent.

Indian world No. 47 Veer Chotrani defeated German eighth seed Raphael Kandra 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in the men's second round to move into the quarterfinals of the Hamburg Open squash.

Other Indian Players' Results

However, his compatriots, fifth seed Abhay Singh, seventh seed Ramit Tandon, and former women's world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa, bowed out in the second round of their matches of the PSA Bronze-level event on Thursday night.

 

Abhay lost to Sam Todd (England) 9-11, 11-7, 4-11, 2-11, Tandon fell to Balazs Farkas (Hungary) 10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 9-11, and Joshna was beaten by eighth seed Joelle King of New Zealand 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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