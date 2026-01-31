HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Squash: Mixed fortunes for Indians in Washington

Squash: Mixed fortunes for Indians in Washington

January 31, 2026
January 31, 2026 00:04 IST

Chotrani, Anahat in Fire Open quarterfinals.

Veer Chotrani in action

IMAGE: Veer Chotrani in action. Photograph: Veer Chotrani/Instagram

India's Veer Chotrani stunned French world No. 19 Baptiste Masotti in a five-game thriller to secure a place in the quarterfinal, while compatriot Velavan Senthilkumar went down to second seeded Mexican Leonel Cardenas at the Squash on Fire Open in Washington.

 

World No. 49 Chotrani beat the fourth-seed Frenchman 11-6, 7-11, 8-11, 11-1, 11-9. He will meet sixth seed Declan James of England in the quarterfinals of the PSA Bronze-level event.

In the women's section, seventh seed Anahat Singh beat South African Hayley Ward 11-5, 11-8, 12-14, 11-5 in the second round, and will take on Egyptian second seed Sana Ibrahim in the quarterfinals.

 

Source: PTI
