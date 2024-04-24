'Sachin Paaji is like a god'

IMAGE: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said it was his dream come true to be friends with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

Wishes poured in for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 51 on Wednesday.

Taking to social media, Tendulkar’s former teammate and World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended birthday greetings to Sachin ‘Paaji’.

In a video posted on his social media handle X, Yuvraj said, "Sachin brings a lot of humbleness and humility towards himself and the game. Always helpful and always there for youngsters. Things were not going well for me.

“I always looked up to him and he always backed me and was there for me. Someone who has scored 100 centuries, of that level, it is very hard for you to connect with them, because he is like a god to you. To connect with that person and be friends with him was a dream come true for me," said Yuvraj.

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Suresh Raina too took to social media and said, “Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt! Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar.

"Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives! #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted Raina.