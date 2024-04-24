News
Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised

Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised

April 24, 2024 16:02 IST
Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has been hospitalised due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Tuesday.

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

 

The Buenos Aires-based club Independiente said the 40-year-old had been hospitalised at the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro after complaining of chest pain.

"They (the hospital) carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory," said in a statement.

"Carlos Tevez will be hospitalized as a precaution until the corresponding studies are completed."

Tevez won two Premier League titles with United and one with City, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. After retiring in 2021, Tevez had a stint in charge of Rosario Central in 2022.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
