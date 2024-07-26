A Century Of Inspiring Olympic Moments

IMAGE: US gymnast Simone Biles is the most decorated man or woman her sport has ever seen. Photograph: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Olympics have captured the world's imagination for over a century. Beyond the athletic competition, the Games have been a stage for drama, history, and human triumph.

From the early pioneers to today's global superstars, the Olympics have captured hearts and minds, shaping cultures and inspiring generations.

Take a look at the most memorable Olympic moments!

1900 Paris Olympics: Breaking Barriers for Women

The 1900 Paris Games saw a historic first: Women competing in lawn tennis and golf. This initial step paved the way for more inclusion at the Games.

Fast forward to 2012, where women's boxing debuted and every nation fielded female athletes.

Now, in Paris 2024, history repeats itself! For the first time ever, there's full gender parity -- an equal number of women and men competing.

1968 Mexico City: A Podium for Protest

Amidst the American civil rights movement, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, African-American sprinters, raised black-gloved fists in a Black Power salute on the victory podium.

This silent gesture during the US national anthem resonated globally, turning the Olympics into a platform for racial justice. Though expelled from the Games, their protest became an enduring symbol of the fight for equality.

1972 Munich: A Shadow Cast on the Games

The 1972 Munich Olympics were forever marred by a horrific event. A Palestinian terrorist attack resulted in the hostage-taking and deaths of 11 Israeli athletes.

While the Games continued, the tragedy cast a long shadow, shattering the ideals of international peace and harmony that the Olympics strive to represent.

1976 Montreal: Politics Crash the Games

The 1976 Montreal Olympics became a stage for political protest. 22 African nations boycotted the Games in response to New Zealand's participation.

New Zealand's earlier decision to send their rugby team to apartheid-era South Africa sparked outrage, highlighting the growing tension between politics and international sports.

This marked a turning point, as Montreal became the first Olympics to witness a large-scale, politically motivated, boycott.

1980 Moscow: Cold War Chills the Games

The 1980 Moscow Olympics were overshadowed by the Cold War. In protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the United States led a boycott of the Games, with many allied nations following suit.

To counter this, the US organised the Liberty Bell Classic. While the boycott impacted global sports, it notably benefited India, which claimed a hockey gold medal in Moscow after a 16-year gap.

Greg Louganis: A Historic Comeback

The 1988 Seoul Olympics was a defining moment for American diver Greg Louganis. Having already won gold in the springboard event, Louganis entered the platform competition as the favourite.

However, during a preliminary dive, he hit his head on the springboard, causing him to bleed into the pool. Undeterred by the pain and shock, he returned to compete in the final, delivering a flawless dive to win the gold medal.

Derek Redmond: A Father's Love on the Track

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics witnessed one of the most heart-wrenching yet inspiring moments in Olympic history. British runner Derek Redmond was competing in the 400-meter semi-finals when he suffered a devastating hamstring injury, forcing him to collapse on the track in agony.

As the cameras rolled, his father, Jim Redmond, sprinted onto the track to his son's aid. With Derek unable to continue, his father helped him to his feet and, arm-in-arm, they limped to the finish line, a symbol of courage and determination.

Kerri Strug: A Valiant Leap to Victory

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the U.S. women's gymnastics team was in a tight battle for the gold medal. On the final vault, star gymnast Kerri Strug landed awkwardly, injuring her ankle.

Undeterred by the pain, she mustered the courage to attempt a second vault, knowing that a successful landing would clinch the gold for her team. With a determined spirit, Strug landed the vault, securing victory for the United States and etching her name in Olympic history.

Michael Johnson: Gold and Glory, Tears and Triumph

Michael Johnson's double gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics solidified his status as a track and field legend. Yet, it was his raw emotional display on the podium that truly captured the world's heart.

By openly weeping with joy, Johnson shattered traditional gender norms, inspiring a broader acceptance of men expressing their emotions.

A Unified Moment in Sydney

The 2000 Sydney Olympics witnessed a historic display of unity when North and South Korea marched together under a unified Korean flag.

This symbolic gesture, a first for the divided nation, offered a brief glimpse of potential reconciliation as athletes from both sides walked side-by-side, representing a united Korea.

Phelps vs Cavic: A Heart-Stopping Finish

Michael Phelps was on a historic quest for eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His path to glory seemed clear until he faced Milorad Cavic in the 100 meter butterfly final. Known for his brash confidence, Cavic had declared he would upset Phelps, adding fuel to an already intense rivalry.

The race itself was a heart-stopping climax. Cavic led for much of the event, but Phelps mounted a furious comeback, touching the wall just 0.01 seconds ahead of his rival.

The finish was so close that the Serbian team protested, claiming a faulty touch pad had denied Cavic the win. After a tense review, the result stood, securing Phelps' seventh gold medal and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest Olympians of all time.

Beijing 2008: Athletes Breathe Easy

The 2008 Beijing Olympics faced a significant challenge: the city's notorious air pollution. With athletes' health at stake, concerns were high. While temporary measures were implemented to improve air quality during the Games, the issue highlighted the urgent need for long-term solutions to combat China's environmental crisis.

Usain Bolt: Redefining Speed

Watching Usain Bolt redefine the limits of human speed was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. His dominance was so absolute that it elevated the sport to new heights.

The Jamaican sprinter transformed sprinting from a competitive event to a spectacle where athletes seemed to be chasing a moving mirage.

Queen and Bond Steal the Show

The 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony was a blockbuster. The Queen, alongside James Bond, made a surprise appearance, even pretending to parachute into the stadium. It was a truly unforgettable moment.

Pita Taufatofua: Tonga's Shirtless Sensation

Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's flag bearer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, captured global attention with his striking appearance. Clad only in a traditional Tongan skirt and generously oiled, he became an instant Internet sensation.

This unforgettable entrance led to repeat performances at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games, cementing his status as one of the Olympics' most iconic figures.

Olympic Pool Mystery

The 2016 Rio Olympics saw a bizarre turn when the swimming pool mysteriously turned a shade of green. An investigation revealed the culprit: An excess of hydrogen peroxide.

While the unexpected hue provided plenty of online amusement, it was a major headache for Olympic organisers.

Tokyo 2020: A Year Delayed

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics faced an unprecedented challenge. With the world gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Games were postponed for the first time in history.

Originally scheduled for summer 2020, they were rescheduled to the following year, making it the only Olympics to be held in a year different from its designated one.

Jordanian Taekwondo Star Stuns with Lady Gaga Resemblance

Jordanian taekwondo athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq caused a sensation at the Olympics, not just for her athletic prowess but also for her striking resemblance to pop icon Lady Gaga.

Viewers worldwide did a double take, mistaking the fierce competitor for the famous singer.