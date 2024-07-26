When P T Usha Met Nadal!

IMAGE: P T Usha with Rafael Nadal at the Paris Olympics Games Village. Photograph: Kind courtesy PT Usha/Instagram

Rafael Nadal seems to the toast at the 2024 Olympics with athletes from every country vying for his attention at the Games Village in Paris.

And on Thursday, one of India's greatest track and field athletes took the opportunity to get snapped alongside the 'King of Clay'.

Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha put on her broadest smile as she stood beside Nadal for a quick picture.

'What a pleasure to meet Tennis legend @rafaelnadal at the Olympic Village. Wished him the best for the Games! Looking forward to following his performances at his favourite Roland Garros! @paris2024 #Paris2024 #Olympics.' Usha captioned the pic posted on her Instagram handle.