Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 27

India's archers began their campaign on a positive note on Thursday and now it's time for our shuttlers and hockey players, among others, to kick start their campaigns at the Paris Olympics.

India's badminton hopes rest on the young shoulders of Lakshya Sen and he begins his quest for a medal against Kevin Cordon of Guatemala.

Boxer Preeti Pawar will face Vietnamese Thi Kim anh Vo on her Olympic debut.

Bronze medallists at the Tokyo Games, India's Men's hockey team will face New Zealand in their opening match, while Manu Bhaker, one of the medal contenders, will be in action in the 10m air pistol women's qualification.

A look at India's schedule at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 27, 2024:

BADMINTON

*Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) (7:10pm IST)

*Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) (8pm IST).

*Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) (11:50pm IST)



BOXING

*Women's 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) (12.05am of Jan 28).

HOCKEY

*Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)

ROWING

*Men's single sculls: Panwar Balraj (12:30pm IST)

TABLE TENNIS

*Men's singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan (7:15pm IST)

TENNIS

*Men's doubles first round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) (3:30pm IST)

SHOOTING

*10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal (12:30pm IST).

*10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh (2pm IST).

*10m air pistol women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan (4pm IST).