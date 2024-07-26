News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'The Spirit Of The Games Lives In Each Of Us'

'The Spirit Of The Games Lives In Each Of Us'

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 26, 2024 06:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win a solo gold medal at the Olympics, during the Paris Olympic Torch Relay. Photographs: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/X

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, was part of the Olympic torch relay in Paris.

Abhinav Bindra

Bindra, who received the prestigious Olympic Order from the IOC on Monday, carried the iconic torch in the Paris 2024 relay through the streets of the French capital.

Abhinav Bindra

'Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honour beyond words. The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let's continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024,' the 2008 gold-medallist shooter tweeted alongside pictures.

With 117 athletes competing across 16 sports and 69 medal events, India is set to make its biggest Olympic showing ever.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide
India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
List of Indian athletes qualified for Paris Olympics
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
Olympics: Battle-ready Sindhu confident of hat-trick
PICS: Lim Si-hyeon sets World, Olympic archery mark
PICS: Lim Si-hyeon sets World, Olympic archery mark
Peaty eyes 'three-peat' to extend rule in the pool
Peaty eyes 'three-peat' to extend rule in the pool
CAS dismisses Russian appeal over Valieva medal
CAS dismisses Russian appeal over Valieva medal
PIX: Spain edge Japan; US, Germany make solid start
PIX: Spain edge Japan; US, Germany make solid start

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Final Olympics for These Great Athletes

Final Olympics for These Great Athletes

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

Paris Olympic 2024 Games Schedule

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances