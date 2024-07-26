IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win a solo gold medal at the Olympics, during the Paris Olympic Torch Relay. Photographs: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/X

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, was part of the Olympic torch relay in Paris.

Bindra, who received the prestigious Olympic Order from the IOC on Monday, carried the iconic torch in the Paris 2024 relay through the streets of the French capital.

'Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honour beyond words. The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let's continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024,' the 2008 gold-medallist shooter tweeted alongside pictures.

With 117 athletes competing across 16 sports and 69 medal events, India is set to make its biggest Olympic showing ever.