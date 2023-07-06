News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'PSG will not let Mbappe go for free'

'PSG will not let Mbappe go for free'

July 06, 2023 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024. Photograph: Kylian Mbappe/Instagram

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe must sign a new contract if he wants to stay at the club as the French champions will not let him leave for free next year, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Wednesday.

Mbappe sent a letter to PSG last month stating that he had no intention of extending his contract, which expires in 2024.

 

But he later clarified that he had not asked the French club to allow him to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have in the past tried and failed to land the World Cup-winning forward.

PSG face the dilemma of allowing Mbappe to run down the final year of his contract and being unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($195.71 million) they spent in 2017 to sign him from AS Monaco.

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after unveiling Luis Enrique as the club's new manager.

"We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can't do that. This is a French club.

"He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear."

Mbappe has finished as Ligue 1's top scorer in the last five seasons and PSG will be eager to keep him having already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Messi, a seven-times Ballon d'Or winner, opted not to renew his contract for a move to Inter Miami.

Mbappe also said French President Emmanuel Macron had no influence on his career choices after the leader said he would push for the forward to stay in the country's capital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Jeakson Singh Wore Manipur Flag
Why Jeakson Singh Wore Manipur Flag
Why Neymar was fined $3.5 million!
Why Neymar was fined $3.5 million!
World Cup Hero Martinez Delights Kolkata
World Cup Hero Martinez Delights Kolkata
Trai to update quality of service parameters soon
Trai to update quality of service parameters soon
SEE: MP CM washes feet of tribal who was peed on
SEE: MP CM washes feet of tribal who was peed on
Salaar: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage
Salaar: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage
What Makes Zeenat Aman Cringe
What Makes Zeenat Aman Cringe

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Beckham enjoys the action on Centre Court!

Beckham enjoys the action on Centre Court!

'India, India, all the way!'

'India, India, all the way!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances