Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX! Beckham ups the glam quotient of Centre Court

PIX! Beckham ups the glam quotient of Centre Court

July 05, 2023 19:29 IST
IMAGE: David Beckham and his mother soak in some tennis action from the royal box at the Centre Court. Photographs: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

David Beckham took time out from overseeing his Inter Miami side's dreadful run of form to take in the action on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The former England captain and Manchester United midfielder sat in the Royal Box with his mother Sandra, 74, as play got under way with Russian 11th seed Daria Kasatkina facing Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Dressed in a light brown blazer, the 48-year-old Beckham is a regular visitor to the All England Club - not far from Selhurst Park where he scored an audacious goal from the halfway line in 1996 that ignited his glittering career.

 

Beckham may have enjoyed not dwelling on his Major League Soccer franchise's season which has yielded five wins in 20 matches to leave them bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

However, he did recently secure the services of Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi who will link up with his new team this month.

Beckham's arrival in the Royal Box coincided with the roof opening on Centre Court after several rain showers, with rays of sunshine lighting up the grass.

Source: REUTERS
