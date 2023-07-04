News
Neymar fined over breaching rules for coastal mansion

Neymar fined over breaching rules for coastal mansion

July 04, 2023 09:02 IST
IMAGE: Neymar's residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state. Photograph: Neymar Jr/Twitter

Brazilian authorities said on Monday that soccer star Neymar was fined 16 million reais ($3.33 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil.

 

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state.

Mangaratiba's environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made "in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion."

Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general's office, the state civil police and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
