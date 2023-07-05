IMAGE: Captain Sunil Chhetri is lifted in the air by team-mates after India won the SAFF Championship on Tuesday. Chhetri scored 6 goals in the tournament. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Football/Twitter

Following their 9th SAFF Championship victory, the Indian football team received a shoutout from Prime Minister Narendra D Modi to cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik.

India defeated Asian giants Kuwait in the penalty shootout to win the SAFF Championships at the Sri Kanteerava Dtadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference for the Blue Colts once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline remained 4-4 and the sudden death rule was applied. Mahesh Naorem scored for India, then a diving Sandhu saved Kuwait Captain Khaled Hajiah's shot.

following the win, congratulations poured in from all quarters for Sunil Chhetri and Co.

Prime Minister Modi: 'India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team's remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons.'

Shikhar Dhawan: 'India, India, all the way! Team India has won the SAFF Championship for the 9th time. From passing the ball in the right passages to the defence to amazing guarding of the goals by Sandhu throughout the tournament it has been a top notch performance from the entire squad. Truly deserving champions!'

Dinesh Karthik: 'Well played #TeamIndia! What a thrilling win in an intense final. Congratulations to each and everyone in the team. You have made us proud! #SAFFChampionship2023.'

Washington Sundar: 'Congratulations to @chetrisunil11 and the @IndianFootball on their sensational victory at the SAFF Championship! Incredible display of skill, teamwork, and determination!'

Manoj Tiwary: 'Breathtaking @GurpreetGK does it again! We are the champions!!!! An incredible team performance!! An unbeaten @IndianFootball clinch their 9th SAFF Championship!'

BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah: 'A nail biting finish sees the Blue Tigers triumph over Kuwait. A huge victory for Indian football as we are the 9 time champions of the SAFF.'

Mumbai Indians: 'Lehra do, Lehra doo Humaare #BlueTigers are SAFF Champions for the 9th time.'

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 'On Cloud 9 Congratulations to the Indian football team who came out on top in the penalties against Kuwait and won their ninth SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Namma Bengaluru!'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: 'Congratulations to the Indian Football Team for winning SAFF Championship title, 2023, thus creating a record of winning this for 9 times defeating Kuwait today! Kudos to our triumphant players!'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju: 'Congratulations to Indian Football Team. India defeated Kuwait in the final of SAFF Championship 2023 to win the trophy.'