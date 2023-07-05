Why Jeakson Singh Wore Manipur Flag

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeakson Singh/Twitter

In a historic victory, the Indian football team clinched their ninth SAFF Championship title by defeating Kuwait in a thrilling final.

However, it was Jeakson Singh, the midfielder from Manipur, who stole the spotlight with his powerful gesture during the medal ceremony when he draped a Meitei flag over his jersey.

A native of Manipur's Thoubal district, Jeakson Singh, 22, played a crucial role in India's triumph, showcasing his skills on the field.

As fans wondered about the significance of his act, Singh explained his intention, emphasising the need for harmony and unity.

'It's my Manipur flag. I just wanted to...bring attention to what's happening in Manipur...to urge everyone in India and Manipur to embrace peace and avoid conflicts.

'I yearn for peace. It's been two months of ongoing turmoil, and I don't want to witness any more suffering. I want to draw the government's and people's attention towards restoring peace," Singh told ESPN India.

Reflecting on the challenging situation in his state, he acknowledged the difficulties faced by his family and expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding his return home.

Taking to Twitter, Singh further clarified his intention, 'By celebrating with the flag, I did not intend to hurt anyone's feelings. My purpose was to raise awareness about the issues faced by my home state, Manipur.

'This victory tonight is dedicated to all Indians.'