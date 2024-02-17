News
Pro League Hockey: India women stun World No 3 Australia

Pro League Hockey: India women stun World No 3 Australia

Source: PTI
February 17, 2024 23:24 IST
IMAGE: Vandana Katariya scored in the 34th minute as India beat Australia 1-0 for their second win of the tournament. Photograph: Hockey India

Forward Vandana Katariya scored from a penalty corner to help the Indian women's hockey team stun world number 3 Australia 1-0 in the FIH Pro League in Rourkela on Saturday.

Katariya scored in the 34th minute as world number nine India registered their second win of the tournament and also avenged last week's 0-3 loss to Australia in Bhubaneswar.

India found themselves under pressure early in the first quarter as Australia was awarded a penalty corner in the third minute.

 

However, the Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia did well to keep the ball out.

A few minutes later Jane Claxton took a shot at goal but it went on to hit the goalpost. The first quarter was plenty of action but ended without any goals being scored.

The second quarter started with India being awarded a penalty corner early on but it wasn't converted. The Aussies won their second penalty corner in the 20th minute but failed to convert it.

Both the teams made plenty of circle entries but the first-half ended goalless.

India brought a whole new level of intensity to their game in the third quarter and were justly rewarded with a goal as they broke the deadlock courtesy a stunning goal from Katariya who dived to put the ball into the back of the net off a penalty corner.

Sangita Kumari, who was playing her 50th international match, won India yet another penalty corner but it wasn't converted. The Indians were well in control of the third quarter as it ended 1-0 in favour of the home team.

Australia started the final quarter with a penalty corner but it was kept out. Navneet won India another penalty corner in the 52nd minute but it didn't get past the Australian defence.

India continued to play a tight defence. The Australians were awarded a penalty corner with just over a minute left to try and take the game into a penalty shootout but India successfully reviewed the decision to have it overturned.

Another penalty corner was awarded to Australia with just about half a minute left but it was a botched attempt as India went on to win their second game of the tournament.

India will take on USA on Sunday in their final match of the home leg.

Source: PTI
