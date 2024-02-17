News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gymnast Pranati wins bronze in Cairo World Cup

Gymnast Pranati wins bronze in Cairo World Cup

Source: PTI
February 17, 2024 23:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pranati Nayak, left, with Dipti Karmakar at the International Gymnastics Federation's Cairo World Cup 2024. Photograph: Pranati Nayak/Instagram

India's gymnast Pranati Nayak clinched the bronze medal in the women's vault event at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event, in Cairo, on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Pranati scored an aggregate of 13.616 points to stand on the podium.

 

Another Indian in the final round, Dipa Karmakar, who had finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics, signed off in the fifth spot in the eight-women final with a score of 13.383.

Democratic People's Republic Korea's An Chang-Ok snatched the gold with a score of 14.233 while Bulgarian gymnast Valentina Georgieva took home the silver. She had the same points (13.616) as Pranati but finished ahead of the Indian on technicality.

Pranati became only the third Indian woman to win a medal at the FIG World Cup after Aruna Budda Reddy (2018) and Dipa (2018).

In the qualification round, Dipa had finished ahead of Pranati.

Dipa had scored an aggregate of 13.449 points to finish third in the qualification round while Pranati qualified for the final after finishing seventh with a score of 13.166 on Friday.

The Cairo event is the first of four legs of the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 series. Points from the best three performances across the four legs will be considered.

The two highest-ranked gymnasts per gender for each apparatus, provided they have not already made the cut, will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The remaining three legs will be held in Cottbus, Germany (February 22 to 25), Baku, Azerbaijan (March 7 to 10) and Doha, Qatar (April 17 to 20).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Farmers' agitation: Shooters sweat over Olympic trials
Farmers' agitation: Shooters sweat over Olympic trials
6-time Olympic champ Hoy undergoing cancer treatment
6-time Olympic champ Hoy undergoing cancer treatment
SEE: Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal
SEE: Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal
Raj Bhavan will shelter Sandeshkhali women: Guv
Raj Bhavan will shelter Sandeshkhali women: Guv
Hockey: India women stun World No 3 Australia
Hockey: India women stun World No 3 Australia
Bail to 3 men who 'escaped' to India from Kuwait
Bail to 3 men who 'escaped' to India from Kuwait
Ramkumar-Saketh win doubles; Nagal loses in semis
Ramkumar-Saketh win doubles; Nagal loses in semis

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Asian Indoor: Toor, Jyothi, Harmilan bag gold

Asian Indoor: Toor, Jyothi, Harmilan bag gold

Historic! India women stun Japan; in Asia Team final

Historic! India women stun Japan; in Asia Team final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances