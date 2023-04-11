News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Arsenal vs Chelsea game postponed

Arsenal vs Chelsea game postponed

April 11, 2023 23:15 IST
IMAGE: Arsenal’s Premier League match against Chelsea has been postponed to next month. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leaders Arsenal's home game against Chelsea has been postponed to May 2 due to policing issues, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 29 at the Emirates Stadium.

"The initial scheduling of this match was approved at a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting in February," the Premier League said in a statement.

 

"However, the Metropolitan Police has now revised its position regarding the kick-off time and requested a further SAG meeting which determined the match had to be re-scheduled."

Arsenal, who play second-placed Manchester City on April 26, will have a five-day break after the top-of-the-table clash before they face London rivals Chelsea.

"After working to try to find a solution with the Met Police, we are very disappointed with the impact and disruption this fixture change will cause to our supporters," Arsenal said in a statement.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
