Hail The Indian Voter!

Reuters Photographers Francis Mascarenhas, Almaas Masood, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Sharafat Ali, Anushree Fadnavis capture fascinating glimpses of polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Monday, May 13, 2024, covering 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories.

A voter turnout of nearly 63 percent was recorded with scattered incidents of violence reported in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Women from the Bonda tribe queue to cast their votes in Malkangiri district in Odisha. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: An elderly voter arrives to cast his vote in Beed, Maharashtra. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman wipes her face as she stands in line to vote on a hot day in Beed. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand in line to vote in Beed. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman leaves a polling station after casting her vote in Beed. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Children play inside a makeshift playroom as their parents wait to vote at a polling station in Beed. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A tribal woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Rangareddy district in Telangana. Photograph: Almaas Masood/Reuters

IMAGE: Tribal women wait to cast their votes in Rangareddy district in Telangana. Photograph: Almaas Masood/Reuters

IMAGE: An election official using a model of an Electronic Voting Machine shows a voter in Kashmir how to vote. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as voters wait to cast their votes at polling stations in Srinagar, here and below. Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Srinagar. Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

IMAGE: An elderly voter shows his ink-stained finger after voting in Pulwama district, Kashmir. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: Mohammad Assan Ganai, 105, sits inside a polling station in Pulwama waiting to cast his vote. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: Divya Pandita, 22, shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a special polling booth set up for Kashmiri Pandits in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com