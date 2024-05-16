Congress wanted to allocate 15% of budget to Muslims: Modi at Maha rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged the Congress during its previous rule wanted to allocate 15 percent of the government budget for Muslims and vowed not to allow splitting of budget or reservation in jobs and education on the basis of religion.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, May 15, 2024.

Addressing an election rally at Pimpalgaon Baswant in north Maharashtra's Nashik district in support of Mahayuti candidates -- Union minister Bharati Pawar and Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena) -- the PM said splitting budget on religious lines was dangerous.

The BJP's star campaigner maintained Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, was firmly against religion-based reservation in jobs and education.

Modi claimed the Congress, when in power at the Centre, had drawn up plans to allocate 15 percent of the total budget to minorities.

"When I was the chief minister (of Gujarat), the Congress had brought up this proposal to earmark 15 percent of budget for Muslims. The BJP opposed this move strongly and hence it could not be implemented. But the Congress wants to bring this proposal again," he told the gathering.

The PM asserted Ambedkar was against religion-based quota, but the Congress wants to take away reservation rights of SCs/STs/OBCs and give them to Muslims.

"Modi is the chowkidar (watchman) of rights of deprived sections of society and will never let the Congress take away their rights," the BJP stalwart declared.

Modi said the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are about electing a prime minister who takes strong decisions for the country.

In the last 10 years, the PM said, his government has provided free ration, water, electricity, houses and gas connections irrespective of religion.

"Welfare schemes are made for every one," he maintained.

Without naming NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Modi said, "An INDI alliance leader from Maharashtra knows the Congress is losing badly (in elections). So, he has suggested that small parties merge with the Congress so that it at least stands as an opposition party."

"When the duplicate Shiv Sena (referring to Sena UBT) merges with the Congress, I will remember Balasaheb Thackeray because the late leader dreamt of a grand Ram mandir in Ayodhya and abolishing Article 370," he added.