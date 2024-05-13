PIX: Omar to Owaisi, famous faces at polling booths

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were among the famous faces who queued up at the polling booths on Monday, May 13, 2024 to caste their votes in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife casts vote in Hyderabad. Photograph: @MVenkaiahNaidu/X

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, inside a polling booth in Srinagar.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Owaisi casts his votewith the family in Hyderabad. Photograph: @aimim_national/X

BJP candidate from Beed parliamentary constituency Pankaja Munde casts her vote at a polling station. Photograph: ANI on X

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu casts vote in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Photograph: @ncbn/X

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy along with his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Kodangal. Photograph: ANI on X

West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul casts her vote at a polling booth in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni casts his vote. Photograph: ANI on X

AIMIM candidate from Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel casts his vote at a polling booth from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency. Photograph: ANI on X