PIX: Omar to Owaisi, famous faces at polling booths

PIX: Omar to Owaisi, famous faces at polling booths

By REDIFF NEWS
May 13, 2024 13:44 IST
Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were among the famous faces who queued up at the polling booths on Monday, May 13, 2024 to caste their votes in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu with his wife casts vote in Hyderabad. Photograph: @MVenkaiahNaidu/X

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, inside a polling booth in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Owaisi casts his votewith the family in Hyderabad. Photograph: @aimim_national/X

BJP candidate from Beed parliamentary constituency Pankaja Munde casts her vote at a polling station. Photograph: ANI on X

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu casts vote in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Photograph: @ncbn/X

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy along with his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Kodangal. Photograph: ANI on X

West Bengal: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul casts her vote at a polling booth in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni casts his vote. Photograph: ANI on X

AIMIM candidate from Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel casts his vote at a polling booth from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency. Photograph: ANI on X

Congress candidate from North-East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar casts his vote at a polling booth in Bihar's Begusarai. Photograph: ANI on X

REDIFF NEWS
 
Phase IV: Touch And Go Seats
RSS's Lack Of Enthusiasm Is Showing
4th Phase: How Many Women Candidates?
Modi's speeches: HC rejects plea seeking EC action
Assault on cops: No relief for Chandrababu Naidu
It's raining job promises in Odisha
Got nothing specific on Nijjar case to probe: EAM
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

