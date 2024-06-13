News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open

Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 00:01 IST
H S Prannoy

IMAGE: India's HS Prannoy had it easy against Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in the Round of 32 match at the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Sydney on Wednesday. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

India's world No. 10 H S Prannoy proved too good for Brazil’s Ygor Coelho to move into the Round of 16 at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament in Sydney on Wednesday. 

In their round of 32 contest, at the Quaycentre, Prannoy did well to overcome Coelho, who recouped well in the second game, and emerge a 21-10, 23-21 winner.

 

In mixed doubles, the husband-wife Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19.

In other men's singles matches, India's Raghu Mariswamy was trounced 21-6, 21-8 by 13th ranked Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in 24 minutes.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian took the second game after losing the first but his Malaysian opponent Jia Zii Lee clinched a 21-16, 18-21, 21-10 victory.

Abhishek Yeligar was beaten by Israel's Misha Zilberman 21-9, 21-15 while Ravi was defeated by Chun-Yi Lin of Chinese Taipei 21-6, 21-13. Mithun Manjunath lost to Indonesia's Alwi Farhan by 21-17, 21-17. 

However, Sameer Verma was dominant against Australia's Ricky Tang, winning 21-10, 21-10 while Kiran George defeated Canada's Sheng Xiaodong 21-17, 21-10.

In women's singles, 41st ranked Aakarshi Kashyap prevailed over Ukraine's Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-11.

Samiya Imad Farooqui was beaten 23-21, 13-21, 22-24 by Chinese Taipei's Po Yu Pai but Anupama Upadhyaya easily defeated Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching 21-14, 23-21.

India's Malvika Bansod crushed compatriot Keyura Mopati 21-10, 21-8.

In men' doubles, India's Rajan Abhimanyu and Aman Nandal gave a walkover to the Australian pair of Aneesh Nirmal and Sam Stephen Emmanuel.

In mixed doubles, Kona Tarun and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli were beaten 6-21, 11-21 by the Malaysian combination of Cheng Su Yin and Hoo Pang Ron.

Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain lost to the Australian pair of Jordan Yang and Sydney Tjonadi 16-21, 10-21.

Source: PTI
