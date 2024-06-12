News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal wins thriller, enters QFs of Italian Challenger

Nagal wins thriller, enters QFs of Italian Challenger

Source: PTI
June 12, 2024 21:27 IST
IMAGE: Sumit Nagal made it to the quotas after gaining a jump of 18 places in the singles rankings recently. Photograph: Mike Segar / Reuters

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his fine form as he entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger.

On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Indian toppled unseeded local Alessandro Giannessi in a three-set thriller 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-5).
    
In the opening set, Nagal received heavy thrashing after the Italian blanked him 6-0.
    

 

However, the 77th-ranked Indian did not back down from a fightback and kept things close in the following set before earning a lone break and winning the set 7-5 to take things to the decider.
    
As for the final set, it was 'game on' for both the competitors, who eventually took to the tie-breaker, where Nagal survived to take the set 7-6(7-5).
    
In the quarterfinal, the Indian will face off against the winner of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Maks Kasnikowski of Poland and third seed Borna Coric of Croatia.
    
Following the conquest at Heilbronn, the Indian has assured himself of a spot in the singles event of the Paris Olympics next month.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Nadal, Alcaraz to represent Spain in Olympic doubles
Underperforming SKY continues to reign in T20Is
IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!
'Why no action on tanker mafia?': SC raps Delhi govt
T20 WC PIX: Arshdeep shines as India restrict USA to
Mostly Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building blaze
Kuwait emir promises action against those responsible
