Rediff.com  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa, Third Youngest Arjuna Awardee

Praggnanandhaa, Third Youngest Arjuna Awardee

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: December 03, 2022 13:26 IST
On November 30, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

IMAGE: Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 17, is the third youngest recepient of the Arjuna Award.
Swimmer Kutraleeswaran Ramesh, who was honoured at age 14 with the Arjuna Award in 1995, is still the youngest.
Viswanathan Anand was 15 when he was presented the Arjuna Award.
Interestingly, all three sportsmen are from Tamil Nadu. All Photographs: Kind courtesy The President's Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

IMAGE: Para Badminton ace Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

 

IMAGE: International chess Master Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni.

IMAGE: Judoka Shushila Devi.

 

IMAGE: Kabaddi player Sakshi Kumari.

 

IMAGE: Lawn Bowls player Nayan Moni Saikia.

 

IMAGE: Mallakhamb player Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar.

 

IMAGE: Shooter Elavenil Valarivan.

 

IMAGE: Shooter Omprakash Mitharval.

IMAGE: Table Tennis ace Sreeja Akula.

 

IMAGE: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur.

 

IMAGE: Weightlifter Anshu.

 

IMAGE: Wrestler Sarita.

 

IMAGE: Wushu player Parveen.

 

IMAGE: Para Badminton ace Tarun Dhillon.

IMAGE: Para Swimmer Swapnil Sanjay Patil.

IMAGE: Deaf Badminton player Jerlin Anika J.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
