News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shooting World Cup: India women win 10m team gold

Shooting World Cup: India women win 10m team gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 31, 2022 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ramita, Shreya Agrawal and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate after winning gold at the Shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Photograph: NRAI

India opened their account at the ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

 

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Former World No 1 Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya had reached the gold medal clash after two rounds of qualification on Monday.

The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round.

In the men's air rifle team competition, Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16.

The 12-member Indian rifle squad now finds itself at the fifth spot in the medals tally with Serbia leading the field with two golds and a total of four medals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess
Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess
Menstrual cramps wreck Zheng's French Open dream
Menstrual cramps wreck Zheng's French Open dream
Olympian long jumper Sreeshankar bags gold in Greece
Olympian long jumper Sreeshankar bags gold in Greece
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth
India more secure, free of graft after 2014: Modi
India more secure, free of graft after 2014: Modi
'Tim David is going to play for Australia'
'Tim David is going to play for Australia'
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Bopanna in his first ever French Open semis

Bopanna in his first ever French Open semis

The Teenager Making Waves At French Open

The Teenager Making Waves At French Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances