News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Arjuna Awards For Nikhat, Lakshya, Seema, Eldhose...

Arjuna Awards For Nikhat, Lakshya, Seema, Eldhose...

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 01, 2022 06:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On November 30, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 at at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards; Dronacharya Awards; Arjuna Awards; Dhyan Chand Awards; Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2021; Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy.

 

Arjuna Awards were presented to...

IMAGE: Boxer Nikhat Zareen. All Photographs: Kind courtesy The President's Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: Athlete Seema Punia.

 

IMAGE: Athlete Eldhose Paul.

 

IMAGE: Athlete Avinash Mukund Sable.

 

IMAGE: Badminton ace Lakshya Sen.

 

IMAGE: Badminton ace Prannoy HS.

 

IMAGE: Boxer Amit Panghal.

 

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal Achanta receives the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

 

Dronacharya Awards were presented to...

IMAGE: Cricket coach Dinesh Jawahar Lad.

 

IMAGE: Football coach Bimal Prafulla Ghosh.

 

IMAGE: Wrestling coach Raj Singh.

 

IMAGE: Boxing coach Mohammad Ali Qamar.

 

IMAGE: Para Shooting coach Suma Siddharth Shirur.

 

IMAGE: Archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja.

 

IMAGE: Wrestling coach Sujeet Maan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
The New Queen of Indian Boxing!
The New Queen of Indian Boxing!
CWG Rewind: Sable soars, Paul leaps, Sharath sizzles
CWG Rewind: Sable soars, Paul leaps, Sharath sizzles
CWG: India wins gold-silver in men's triple jump
CWG: India wins gold-silver in men's triple jump
SEE: Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!
SEE: Nora Fatehi Grooves at World Cup!
FIFA WC: Argentina beat Poland to move into last 16
FIFA WC: Argentina beat Poland to move into last 16
FIFA WC: Mexico beat Saudi, but both teams ousted
FIFA WC: Mexico beat Saudi, but both teams ousted
FIFA WC: England's Ben White out for personal reasons
FIFA WC: England's Ben White out for personal reasons

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

The Man Who Changed Rohit Sharma's Life

The Man Who Changed Rohit Sharma's Life

India win Thomas Cup, make badminton HISTORY

India win Thomas Cup, make badminton HISTORY

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances