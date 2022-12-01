Arjuna Awards For Nikhat, Lakshya, Seema, Eldhose...

On November 30, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2022 at at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Awards include the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards; Dronacharya Awards; Arjuna Awards; Dhyan Chand Awards; Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2021; Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy.

Arjuna Awards were presented to...

IMAGE: Boxer Nikhat Zareen. All Photographs: Kind courtesy The President's Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: Athlete Seema Punia.

IMAGE: Athlete Eldhose Paul.

IMAGE: Athlete Avinash Mukund Sable.

IMAGE: Badminton ace Lakshya Sen.

IMAGE: Badminton ace Prannoy HS.

IMAGE: Boxer Amit Panghal.

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal Achanta receives the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Dronacharya Awards were presented to...

IMAGE: Cricket coach Dinesh Jawahar Lad.

IMAGE: Football coach Bimal Prafulla Ghosh.

IMAGE: Wrestling coach Raj Singh.

IMAGE: Boxing coach Mohammad Ali Qamar.

IMAGE: Para Shooting coach Suma Siddharth Shirur.

IMAGE: Archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja.

IMAGE: Wrestling coach Sujeet Maan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com