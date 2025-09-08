HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PM Modi, Gambhir congratulate India on Asia Cup triumph

PM Modi, Gambhir congratulate India on Asia Cup triumph

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 11:07 IST

x

Indian Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh is handed the Asia Cup trophy after their win over South Korea in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh is handed the Asia Cup trophy after their win over South Korea in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team on winning the Asia Cup title on Sunday.

India hammered defending champions South Korea 4-1 to lift the title and secure direct qualification for the Hockey World Cup.

 

PM Modi took to X to congratulate the team: 'Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea! This is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!'

Indian cricket team head coach and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also praised the team's performance, posting on X, 'Well done boys! Sensational!'

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also patted the hockey players.

'Outstanding Performance! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for defeating Korea 4-1 in the final of the Asia Cup Hockey held in Rajgir, Bihar, and winning the champion's title. You all have set an example of excellent play throughout the Asia Cup; heartfelt best wishes to everyone,' he tweeted.

Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017 in Dhaka.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Asia Cup: Watch Out For These Players!
Asia Cup: Watch Out For These Players!
US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1
US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1
Birthday boy Gill gears up for Asia Cup challenge
Birthday boy Gill gears up for Asia Cup challenge
Mature Alcaraz sets sights on career Grand Slam
Mature Alcaraz sets sights on career Grand Slam
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 2

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 3

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

VIDEOS

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

'No need to say sorry', Tharoor reacts sharply to Trump's aide Lutnick's remarks4:22

'No need to say sorry', Tharoor reacts sharply to Trump's...

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds alarm over Trump's U-turn2:58

'Cant just forget, forgive so quickly': Tharoor sounds...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV