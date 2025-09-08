PM Modi, Gambhir congratulate India on Asia Cup triumph

IMAGE: Indian Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh is handed the Asia Cup trophy after their win over South Korea in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team on winning the Asia Cup title on Sunday.

India hammered defending champions South Korea 4-1 to lift the title and secure direct qualification for the Hockey World Cup.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate the team: 'Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea! This is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!'

Indian cricket team head coach and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also praised the team's performance, posting on X, 'Well done boys! Sensational!'

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also patted the hockey players.

'Outstanding Performance! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for defeating Korea 4-1 in the final of the Asia Cup Hockey held in Rajgir, Bihar, and winning the champion's title. You all have set an example of excellent play throughout the Asia Cup; heartfelt best wishes to everyone,' he tweeted.

Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017 in Dhaka.