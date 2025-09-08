Mature Alcaraz sets sights on career Grand Slam

'Like any player he has weaknesses, but he's improving them all the time.'

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to win his 2nd US Open title on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title.

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz's a victory which showcased the Spaniard's evolution over the last three years from the impulsiveness of youth to the measured maturity of a six-time Grand Slam winner.

His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, highlighted how much he has evolved since winning his first major in 2022.

"Back then, he was still playing on impulse, almost unconsciously," he told reporters at the post match press conference.

"Today you see a player with much more experience, who knows how to read the big moments, who arrives on court calmer, clearer about what he needs to do."

The former French Open champion stressed, however, that Alcaraz is still a work in progress.

"Like any player he has weaknesses, but he's improving them all the time. There's still plenty of room to grow. If we ever think he's perfect, that's when we'll be making the biggest mistake," Ferrero added.

Alcaraz is already thinking about his next big goal -- winning the Australian Open to complete a career Grand Slam.

"It's my first goal, to complete a career Grand Slam. It's always been in my mind," he said.

"I'll try to complete it next year, but if it's not next year, then in two, three, or four. I just want to complete it."