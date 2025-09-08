HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mature Alcaraz sets sights on career Grand Slam

Mature Alcaraz sets sights on career Grand Slam

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 10:09 IST

x

'Like any player he has weaknesses, but he's improving them all the time.'

 Carlos Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to win his 2nd US Open title on Sunday

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to win his 2nd US Open title on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz denied world number one Jannik Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title.

 

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz's a victory which showcased the Spaniard's evolution over the last three years from the impulsiveness of youth to the measured maturity of a six-time Grand Slam winner.

His coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, highlighted how much he has evolved since winning his first major in 2022.

"Back then, he was still playing on impulse, almost unconsciously," he told reporters at the post match press conference.

"Today you see a player with much more experience, who knows how to read the big moments, who arrives on court calmer, clearer about what he needs to do."

The former French Open champion stressed, however, that Alcaraz is still a work in progress.

"Like any player he has weaknesses, but he's improving them all the time. There's still plenty of room to grow. If we ever think he's perfect, that's when we'll be making the biggest mistake," Ferrero added.

Alcaraz is already thinking about his next big goal -- winning the Australian Open to complete a career Grand Slam.

"It's my first goal, to complete a career Grand Slam. It's always been in my mind," he said.

"I'll try to complete it next year, but if it's not next year, then in two, three, or four. I just want to complete it."

 

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1
US Open glory returns Alcaraz to World No 1
Alcaraz Punishes Sinner For Second US Open Crown
Alcaraz Punishes Sinner For Second US Open Crown
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row
BCCI cites govt policy amid India-Pak Asia Cup row
Sehwag: Losing to Pakistan made me lose my cool
Sehwag: Losing to Pakistan made me lose my cool

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 2

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 3

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

VIDEOS

India witnesses Total Phase of 'Blood Moon' Lunar Eclipse, stunning visuals across cities7:31

India witnesses Total Phase of 'Blood Moon' Lunar...

Mouni Roy spotted in a casual look at the airport0:56

Mouni Roy spotted in a casual look at the airport

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together0:57

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna spotted together

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV