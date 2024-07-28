News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PM Modi dials Manu, lavishes praise on Olympic bronze medallist

PM Modi dials Manu, lavishes praise on Olympic bronze medallist

Source: PTI
July 28, 2024 22:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker waves during the ceremony. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Pleased with Manu Bhaker's remarkable tale of redemption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the pistol ace after her historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account in the ongoing Games and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

"Many, many congratulations to you, Manu. Since hearing the news of your win, the whole country is basking in the glory of your success," PM Modi said during his telephonic interaction with the 22-year-old shooter.

 

That Bhaker narrowly missed out on a silver did not escape the PM's attention.

"You missed out on a silver by the smallest of margins but still you have made the country proud. You deserve credit on two counts - one for winning a bronze medal and another for becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting," the PM added.

Bhaker thanked the PM for helping the athletes.

"Sir, everything is well taken care of, we are doing well. My teammates are also saying namaste to you," she said.

A pistol malfunction during qualification at Tokyo Olympics had left her crestfallen but three years later, Bhaker got what she craved.

Modi also lauded the shooter for the manner in which she redeemed herself after the disappointment in Tokyo.

"In the Tokyo Olympics, equipment malfunction came in your way of winning a medal. But this time, you have not left any stone unturned and more than compensated for that with the medal."

To this Bhaker said, she is now focussed on her remaining events -- 25m pistol, 10m pistol mixed team.

"I have events coming up and I am confident of doing well."

Manu Bhaker

Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7 here. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker will be competing in two more events at the Games and has a chance to add to her bronze.

The PM added, "I firmly believe that you will do well in the coming events too. The beginning has been so well, it will raise your confidence to another level and the country will benefit from that," Modi told Bhaker.

He added, "Your hard work will bring the rewards. Have you called up home and spoken to your father Ram Kishan ji? He has always wanted to see you excel in sports and do your country proud. I wish you all the very best and my blessings are with you."

"No, I have not spoken to them yet. I will call them," responded Bhaker.

The PM also inquired about the facilities at the Games Village.

"Hope all arrangements are in place there for the athletes and all your teammates are comfortable. We also tried to ensure that our athletes are taken care of well there and they get everything." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika flops as India's women archers crash out
Deepika flops as India's women archers crash out
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
PIX: Zareen eyes gold after breezing through Round 1
PIX: Zareen eyes gold after breezing through Round 1
Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain
Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain
Delhi coaching breaks silence on 3 deaths, says...
Delhi coaching breaks silence on 3 deaths, says...
Ruckus after car hits kanwariyas, security beefed up
Ruckus after car hits kanwariyas, security beefed up
Ola Electric to launch IPO on Aug 2
Ola Electric to launch IPO on Aug 2

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership

'A tale of two talents': Rana and Bhaker's partnership

Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics

Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances