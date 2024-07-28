News
Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics

Debutant Prannoy off to good start in Paris Olympics

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 28, 2024 21:30 IST
HS Prannoy

IMAGE: HS Prannoy reacts during the Group K match against Fabian Roth of Germany. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

India's HS Prannoy opened his maiden campaign in Olympics with a straight-game win over lesser-ranked Fabian Roth of Germany in men's singles competition here on Sunday.

The 32-year-old from Kerala, who was down with chikungunya for almost two weeks ahead of the Paris Games, gave a good display of fitness and showed his mettle during the 21-18 21-12 win over Roth in a 45-minute match of Group K.

 

He will next face Le Duc Phat of Vietnam on Wednesday in the second and final group match.

HS Prannoy

Prannoy was tested by the world No. 82 Roth, who engaged the Indian in some quality rallies. After an initial duel, Roth was up 14-11 at one stage but an alert Prannoy upped the pace to make it 19-17.

A sharp smash gave him two game points and he converted them after his opponent erred at the net.

Prannoy, who had won bronze medals at the World Championships and the Asian Games last year, looked more at ease in the second game as he found his range and constructed the rallies well to move to 7-3.

Prannoy's net game, attacking shots and deft touch helped him to move to 16-11 in a jiffy. A backhand stroke handed the Indian eight match points and he sealed the affair after Roth sprayed a shot wide.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

