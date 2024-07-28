News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Zareen eyes gold after breezing through first round

PIX: Zareen eyes gold after breezing through first round

July 28, 2024 19:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I am really happy that after a long time of wait, hard work and struggle, I am here at the Olympics representing my country.'

Nikhat Zareen

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen kicked off her campaign in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics with an easy victory over Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in the 50kg category on Sunday. Photograph: Nikhat Zareen/Instagram

Nikhat Zareen, bidding to become India's first Olympic boxing gold medallist in the sport, is enjoying competing at the Paris Games after a long struggle to get there.

In 2019, she was among a number of promising boxers hoping to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, but those dreams appeared to be dashed when M C Mary Kom was awarded an automatic spot for the qualifying tournaments.

 

Zareen publicly demanded a trial fight against the record six-times World champion and wrote to the country's then sports minister Kiren Rijiju demanding his intervention.

Kom, who has been the face of women's boxing in India and inspired a Bollywood biopic in 2014, won the trial by split decision and went on to compete in Tokyo.

Now it is Zareen who carries India's boxing hopes in Paris and she started well on Sunday with a unanimous opening win over Germany's Maxi Kloetzer.

Zareen Nikhat in action against Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the women's 50kg Round of 32 bout in North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Zareen Nikhat in action against Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the women's 50kg Round of 32 bout in North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"I am competing for my country at the Olympics," the 28-year-old said.

"I am really happy that after a long time of wait, hard work and struggle, I am here at the Olympics representing my country.

"Today, I won the bout. I am really happy to start my Olympic journey with a win."

Asked if she is hoping to one day surpass Kom's achievements, the twice World Championships gold medallist said: "Mary Kom is a legend. I believe no one can break her (World Championships) record at the current time. I see her as my role model.

Nikhat Zareen acknowledges the applause from the crowd after her first round bout

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen acknowledges the applause from the crowd after her first round bout. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"She won a bronze medal at the London Olympics. Lovlina (Borgohain) won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. My focus will be to change the colour and make history in boxing."

Zareen faces a stern challenge in the round of 16, where she faces top-seeded Chinese boxer Wu Yu, the Asian Games champion.

Zareen is well aware of the scale of her task.

"She is the top seed. It's a big challenge, but everyone is a challenge for me," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener
Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener
Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal ousted
Olympics TT: Akula, Manika advance; Kamal ousted
Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals
Olympics: Shooters Ramita, Arjun qualify for finals
Harmanpreet determined to learn from Sri Lanka shock
Harmanpreet determined to learn from Sri Lanka shock
Indian swimming campaign ends in Paris
Indian swimming campaign ends in Paris
MCD acts against coaching centres flouting norms
MCD acts against coaching centres flouting norms
Nagal exits Paris Olympics with first round loss
Nagal exits Paris Olympics with first round loss

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics: Shooter Manu creates history with bronze

Olympics: Shooter Manu creates history with bronze

'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker

'This medal was long due for India': Manu Bhaker

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances