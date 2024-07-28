PIX: Zareen eyes gold after breezing through first round

'I am really happy that after a long time of wait, hard work and struggle, I am here at the Olympics representing my country.'

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen kicked off her campaign in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics with an easy victory over Germany's Maxi Kloetzer in the 50kg category on Sunday. Photograph: Nikhat Zareen/Instagram

Nikhat Zareen, bidding to become India's first Olympic boxing gold medallist in the sport, is enjoying competing at the Paris Games after a long struggle to get there.

In 2019, she was among a number of promising boxers hoping to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, but those dreams appeared to be dashed when M C Mary Kom was awarded an automatic spot for the qualifying tournaments.

Zareen publicly demanded a trial fight against the record six-times World champion and wrote to the country's then sports minister Kiren Rijiju demanding his intervention.

Kom, who has been the face of women's boxing in India and inspired a Bollywood biopic in 2014, won the trial by split decision and went on to compete in Tokyo.

Now it is Zareen who carries India's boxing hopes in Paris and she started well on Sunday with a unanimous opening win over Germany's Maxi Kloetzer.

IMAGE: Zareen Nikhat in action against Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the women's 50kg Round of 32 bout in North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"I am competing for my country at the Olympics," the 28-year-old said.

"I am really happy that after a long time of wait, hard work and struggle, I am here at the Olympics representing my country.

"Today, I won the bout. I am really happy to start my Olympic journey with a win."

Asked if she is hoping to one day surpass Kom's achievements, the twice World Championships gold medallist said: "Mary Kom is a legend. I believe no one can break her (World Championships) record at the current time. I see her as my role model.

IMAGE: Nikhat Zareen acknowledges the applause from the crowd after her first round bout. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"She won a bronze medal at the London Olympics. Lovlina (Borgohain) won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. My focus will be to change the colour and make history in boxing."

Zareen faces a stern challenge in the round of 16, where she faces top-seeded Chinese boxer Wu Yu, the Asian Games champion.

Zareen is well aware of the scale of her task.

"She is the top seed. It's a big challenge, but everyone is a challenge for me," she said.