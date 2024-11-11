News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PKL: Patna Pirates roar back to winning ways

PKL: Patna Pirates roar back to winning ways

Source: PTI
November 11, 2024 23:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Patna Pirates

IMAGE: The Pirates found their groove as Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab made up for their initial mistakes with raids. Photograph: Patna Pirates/X

Patna Pirates returned to winning ways with an all-round performance as they secured an impressive 40-27 win over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League in Noida on Monday.

Ayan Lohchab was Pirates' star player once again with 10 points, including three Tackle Points, while Devank Dalal and Sandeep finished with six and five points respectively.

After a slow start, the Pirates found their groove as Dalal and Ayan Lohchab made up for their initial mistakes with raids that got the likes of Balaji D and Sombir off the mat.

The two teams matched each other like-for-like in terms of both attack and defence at the start as Rakesh led the raiding department for the Gujarat side, scoring four quick points.

As the first half came to a close, the Pirates got themselves back into the game, equalising the score and then getting the Gujarat Giants ALL OUT with two minutes remaining until the end of the half.

 

This was enough to allow the Pirates to take a 21-16 lead at the end of the first 20 minutes.

Gujarat Giants mounted a comeback in the second half with the hopes of reducing the deficit, but the Pirates had an answer to most of their moves.

While Devank and Ayan led the charge for Gujarat Giants, they were well-supported by the likes of right raider Sandeep and right cover defender Deepak.

Having taken an eight-point lead, Patna Pirates got the Gujarat Giants ALL OUT for a second time in the game.

Ayan turned defender as he successfully tackled Parteek Dahiya to complete the ALL OUT.

This move effectively closed out the game for the Pirates, who used the momentum to their advantage.

As the match came to a close, Mohit for Gujarat Giants completed a Super Tackle but it proved insufficient.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?
CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans
CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans
'Keep Gambhir Away From Media'
'Keep Gambhir Away From Media'
Merged Air India-Vistara's 1st flight on Tue
Merged Air India-Vistara's 1st flight on Tue
SC relief for Shivraj Singh in defamation case
SC relief for Shivraj Singh in defamation case
ATP Finals: Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat
ATP Finals: Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat
FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt
FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
My Kid Brother Washington Sundar
My Kid Brother Washington Sundar
Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride
Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances