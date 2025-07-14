HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: When Champion Sinner met UK's Royal kids

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 14, 2025 12:18 IST

Princess Kate introduces Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner to Princess Charlotte and Prince George on Sunday

IMAGE: Princess of Wales, Catherine,, introduces Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner to her children Princess Charlotte and Prince George on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Italian Jannik Sinner was watched by Britain's Royal family as he fought back from a set down to be crowned Wimbledon's newest men's champion.

The world No 1 avenged his French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, beating the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to lift the title for the very first time.

 

Sinner later met William, the Prince of Wales, and his family, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and 11-year-old son George and 10-year-old daughter Charlotte.

Jannik Sinner meets Prince George

Sinner signed a few tennis balls for the Royal kids, and later, at the post-match press conference he revealed what he said to Prince George and Princess Charlotte after his victory.

“In the beginning, I didn't know what to say. It's difficult to understand, you know, how you can talk. I always try to talk very natural.

“I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked them what kind of rackets they play with, these kind of things," he revealed.

“It was amazing. I believe for us tennis players, it's so nice to have them watching us because it makes it even more special.

“You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It's very prestigious. I've been lucky to meet her and the whole family, and it was a very nice moment.”

Jannik Sinner meets Britain's Royal family

Speaking about his victory, Sinner said: "Very emotional, even if I don't cry."

"It feels emotional because only me and the people who are close to me know exactly what we have been through on and off the court, and it has been everything except easy.

"We've tried to push every practice session, even if I was struggling at times mentally. Maybe even more in practice sessions because I feel like when I play the match, I can switch off and just play. I believe that this helped me a lot."

REDIFF SPORTS
