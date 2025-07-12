Wimbledon has a new queen: Meet Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the women's singles final at Wimbledon. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Iga Swiatek, already a five-time Grand Slam champion, has added the elusive Wimbledon title to her glittering resume — and in the most dominant fashion possible.

With a ruthless 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 final, the Polish powerhouse proved she’s no longer just the queen of clay — she’s the undisputed ruler of women’s tennis.

Age: 24

Nation: Poland

WTA ranking: 4

Seeding: 8

Grand Slam titles: 6 (French Open 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024; U.S. Open 2022; Wimbledon 2025)

EARLY LIFE

* Born in Warsaw, Swiatek's father Tomasz is a former Olympic rower, who competed in the men's quadruple sculls at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

* She started playing tennis in an attempt to emulate her older sister, who competed briefly on the junior circuit.

* Swiatek won Junior Wimbledon in 2018.

CAREER TO DATE

* Swiatek began her professional career on the ITF Circuit in 2016.

* Had her breakthrough in 2019, reaching her first WTA final at the Ladies Open in Lugano. Despite finishing runner-up, Swiatek entered the top 100 for the first time.

* Defeated Sofia Kenin in the 2020 French Open final to become the youngest women's Roland Garros champion since Monica Seles in 1992.

* Won her first WTA 1000 title at the 2021 Italian Open and broke into the top 10 for the first time, finishing the year as world number four.

* Rose to world number one in April 2022 after the retirement of Ash Barty. Won five straight WTA titles — Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome — before claiming her second French Open title. Won the 2022 U.S. Open, her first hardcourt Grand Slam title.

* Retained her French Open crown after dropping only one set at the tournament in 2023. Also won titles in Warsaw and Beijing before winning the WTA finals.

* In 2024 won titles in Doha and Indian Wells and also enjoyed a successful clay swing, clinching back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Rome before successfully defending her French Open title to become the first woman to win three straight Roland Garros crowns since Justine Henin in 2007. Also became the first Polish player to get an Olympic medal in tennis when she won bronze at Paris 2024.

* Beat Anisimova to become the first Polish player to win the Wimbledon singles title.