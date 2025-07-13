HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Royal surprise! Princess Catherine returns to Wimbledon

Royal surprise! Princess Catherine returns to Wimbledon

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 13, 2025 00:07 IST

x

Catherine

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a heartfelt return to Centre Court on Saturday, surprising and delighting fans at the Wimbledon women’s final—her first at the event since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

 

Resuming her traditional role as patron of the All England Club, Catherine presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Poland’s Iga Swiatek following the top seed’s emphatic 6-0, 6-0 victory over American Amanda Anisimova. The Princess also handed over the runner-up trophy to Anisimova in a moving post-match ceremony.

Catherine

IMAGE: Duchess of Cambridge presents the trophy to Poland's Iga Swiatek after she wins her singles final match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Her appearance, which came just moments before play began, was met with a warm standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she entered the Royal Box—marking a graceful step in her gradual return to public life.

Catherine

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge presents a trophy to runner up Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Catherine had missed last year’s women’s final while undergoing treatment but did attend the 2023 men’s final, where she awarded the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz following his win over Novak Djokovic. At the time, it was only her second public outing since beginning treatment.

After Saturday’s ceremony, Catherine shared a brief, heartfelt exchange with Swiatek inside the stadium before the newly crowned champion stepped onto the balcony to greet fans with the Wimbledon trophy—her first at the All England Club and sixth major title overall.

In recent weeks, the Princess has slowly resumed royal engagements, including her appearance during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK earlier this week.

Catherine

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine

Catherine

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Wimbledon Final: Swiatek crushes Anisimova 6-0, 6-0!
Wimbledon Final: Swiatek crushes Anisimova 6-0, 6-0!
Wimbledon has a new queen: Meet Iga Swiatek
Wimbledon has a new queen: Meet Iga Swiatek
Wimbledon's greatest: Every women's champ since 1884
Wimbledon's greatest: Every women's champ since 1884
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
PIX: Rahul ton puts 3rd Test on knife-edge!
Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...
Day 3 PIX: India rally with Rahul ton, but England...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 2

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 3

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

VIDEOS

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years3:36

Lotus blooms in Kashmir's Wular lake after 25 years

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Lucknow1:33

Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Lucknow

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods3:06

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD