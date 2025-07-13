Royal surprise! Princess Catherine returns to Wimbledon

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she arrives to attend the Ladies' Singles Final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a heartfelt return to Centre Court on Saturday, surprising and delighting fans at the Wimbledon women’s final—her first at the event since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Resuming her traditional role as patron of the All England Club, Catherine presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Poland’s Iga Swiatek following the top seed’s emphatic 6-0, 6-0 victory over American Amanda Anisimova. The Princess also handed over the runner-up trophy to Anisimova in a moving post-match ceremony.

IMAGE: Duchess of Cambridge presents the trophy to Poland's Iga Swiatek after she wins her singles final match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Her appearance, which came just moments before play began, was met with a warm standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she entered the Royal Box—marking a graceful step in her gradual return to public life.

IMAGE: Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge presents a trophy to runner up Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Catherine had missed last year’s women’s final while undergoing treatment but did attend the 2023 men’s final, where she awarded the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz following his win over Novak Djokovic. At the time, it was only her second public outing since beginning treatment.

After Saturday’s ceremony, Catherine shared a brief, heartfelt exchange with Swiatek inside the stadium before the newly crowned champion stepped onto the balcony to greet fans with the Wimbledon trophy—her first at the All England Club and sixth major title overall.

In recent weeks, the Princess has slowly resumed royal engagements, including her appearance during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK earlier this week.