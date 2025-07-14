PIX: Champions Sinner-Swiatek have a ball!

IMAGE: Italian Jannik Sinner and Polish Iga Swiatek at the Wimbledon Champions' Ball on Sunday. Photographs: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

Newly crowned Wimbledon singles champions Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were snapped at the traditional Champions' Dinner on Sunday.

The duo did a traditional dance and Italian Sinner in particular seemed to be was having a ball.

Swiatek looked demure as Sinner made her twirl and took her waltzing.

Sharing pictures on their X handle, Wimbledon posted: 'Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek share a dance at the Champions' Dinner.'

Italian Sinner and Polish Swiatek won their maiden Wimbledon titles over the weekend.

Swiatek demolised American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win the crown on Saturday, while Sinner fought back from a set down to triumph over defending champion, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.