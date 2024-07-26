News
Olympic champ Biles's superhero moment in Paris

July 26, 2024 19:51 IST
Biles stands up for German gymnasts on Paris bus

Simone Biles with her USA gymnastics teammates at the Paris Olympics Games Village

IMAGE: Simone Biles with her USA gymnastics teammates at the Paris Olympics Games Village. Photograph: USA Gymnastics/X

Simone Biles is known for her high-flying, boundary-pushing gymnastics skills, but she can be just as impressive off the competition mat in her support for fellow athletes.

Biles helped German gymnasts snag seats on a packed bus toward the Bercy Arena on Thursday when non-athletes intended to remain in their seats for the 45-minute ride. The arena is where the Paris 2024 gymnastics events are being held.

 

'Not only standing up for herself and her mental health but also fighting for us to get a seat (on) the overly packed bus toward the arena,' German Sarah Voss, 24, posted on her Instagram stories following Thursday's podium practice.

Two-time Olympian Voss's story also displayed a photo of a custom, heart-shaped pin adorned with Biles's signature. Trading pins at the Olympic Games has become customary among athletes, volunteers and other participants as a gesture of friendship and camaraderie.

Voss's teammate, three-time Olympian Pauline Schaefer-Betz, also excitedly posted a story earlier this week after receiving Biles' pin.

"This one is special," wrote 27-year-old Schaefer-Betz, who with Voss has been making waves in gymnastics fashion by opting to wear full-length unitards for comfort and modesty.

Biles may be the most decorated gymnast on the World stage, but she has battled mental health issues in the past and now uses her experiences to inspire and support other athletes.

The 27-year-old's empathy was on display last month when reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee was having a shaky performance at US national championships.

Biles pulled Lee aside and gave her a pep talk.

"She understands more than anyone the pressure and has had to deal with the worst, so it really helped to have her in my corner," Lee, 21, said of Biles after the competition.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
