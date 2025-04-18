PIX: One-legged footballer astounds in Germany

IMAGE: Pierre Kaiser on one leg and crutches trains with Bavarian club TSV Brand's second team in Eckental, Germany. Photograph: Louisa Off/Reuters.

Pierre Kaiser has truly mastered the art of ball juggling. And when it comes to the classic rondo drill, the 35-year-old is right in the thick of it.

What makes it special? In 2007, Pierre lost his leg in a train accident. Since then, football has become his greatest passion.

The social worker now showcases that passion weekly with Bavarian club TSV Brand's second team, where his remarkable determination has earned him a spot in regular league play this season.

IMAGE: Pierre Kaiser’s crutches follow specific rules: if he deliberately blocks the ball with them, play stops as with a handball. Photograph: Louisa Off/Reuters

"I moved out here, to the countryside with my wife, and our neighbour came over and said, 'Oh, you played amputee football? Well, you're coming along to training'," Kaiser recalled.

"At first, I didn't really want to, but he kept asking, and eventually I joined the guys — and they were just an incredibly friendly bunch. It was so much fun."

His impact extends beyond mere participation. Coach Ulf Forster highlights Kaiser's tangible contribution during his debut appearance.

"He already got a run-out from us once, and everyone was absolutely thrilled. He basically helped set up the 2-1 goal by unsettling the defence," Forster said. "That's what led to the goal — the opponents just didn't know how to respond."

IMAGE: Between amateur league matches, Pierre Kaiser competes at the elite level of German amputee football. Photograph: Louisa Off/Reuters

Kaiser's commitment shines through in every training session, though he acknowledges certain limitations remain — matching teammates' speed and enduring full matches present ongoing challenges. His crutches, meanwhile, follow specific rules: if he deliberately blocks the ball with them, play stops as with a handball.

Between amateur league matches, Kaiser competes at the elite level of German amputee football.

"In four or five weeks, the amputee football Bundesliga kicks off again. There are five teams competing. We have five matchdays, and the champion is decided through a play-off in October," he explained.

While continuing his Wednesday training routine with TSV Brand, Kaiser is simultaneously working to establish an amputee football team in nearby Eckental — because football, after all, is for everyone.