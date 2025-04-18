Europa PIX: Manchester Utd's roaring comeback stuns Lyon

A summary of Thursday's Europa League quarter-finals second-leg.

Harry Maguire's 121st minute winner sends Manchester United through

IMAGE: Harry Maguire breaks into celebration along with teammates Casemiro and Harry Amass after scoring the match-winner for Manchester United against Olympique Lyonnais in the Europa League quarter-finals second leg at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Thursday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Harry Maguire scored in the dying seconds of extra-time to help Manchester United snatch a place in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday with a sensational 7-6 aggregate victory over Olympique Lyonnais in their quarter-final.

A thrilling second leg tie was taken into extra-time after United threw away a two-goal lead on the night to be pegged back to 2-2 after 90 minutes, with goals from Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette putting Lyon on the verge of the semi-finals at a stunned Old Trafford.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes scores Manchester United's third goal from the penalty spot past Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

However, United made their numerical advantage, given to them after Corentin Tolisso's late red card in normal time, count.

Maguire sent Old Trafford into delirium with his 121st-minute header which sealed a 5-4 victory in the second leg.

It was the hosts who took an early lead, Manuel Ugarte slotting home 10 minutes in after a fine team move, before Diogo Dalot added a second just before the break to double host's lead.

As the minutes ticked on, however, the nerves crept in and two goals in six second-half minutes from Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico drew the match, and left the tie level in sensational fashion.

IMAGE: Corentin Tolisso scores Olympique Lyonnais's first goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tolisso's late sending off swung the momentum back in United's favour, but Cherki's fine strike and Lacazzette's coolly-taken penalty seemingly settled the exhilarating contest.

Fernandes' spot kick straight down the other end gave home supporters hope of another dramatic finale, with Maguire having the final say, with United heading through to face Athletic Bilbao in the last four.

United are now the first team in history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match, as they storm into the last four to face Athletic Bilbao.

"I felt like the fourth goal for them was a sucker punch but that we'd get chances to get back into it," Maguire told TNT Sport. "It fell to myself and thankfully I scored, it was an amazing feeling.

"An incredible game, we made really hard work of it."

Old Trafford has not been a happy place this season especially in the Premier League. Long-regarded as one of the toughest places in England to visit, seven of United’s 14 league defeats this season have come on their home patch.

IMAGE: Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring Manchester United's fourth goal with Harry Amass. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Their record in Europe, however, remains much more formidable. Lyon travelled to Manchester looking to register only the second away win at Old Trafford in 30 Europa League encounters.

Nothing could have prepared supporters for a night of drama on this scale, however.

The team who had conceded first 19 times in the Premier League this season needed a fast start to breathe life into their crucial clash and Ugarte converted Alejandro Garnacho's low cross to nearly lift the roof off Old Trafford’s famous Stretford End.

After Dalot’s well-taken second, Garnacho wasted a glorious opportunity to kill off the contest early in the second half, with that miss costly as the nerves set in, some tentative defending allowing Tolisso in to get Lyon back in it.

Tagliafico was then on hand to fire home from a tight angle past United's returning goalkeeper Andre Onana, the Argentine defender's former teammate at Ajax.

Tolisso's red card, after picking up two yellows, lifted Old Trafford once more, but it was Lyon who looked more dangerous in the first period of extra time.

Cherki is very much Lyon’s dangerman and his brilliance put the visitors in front for the first time, before Lacazette had the away side's substitutes storming the pitch.

Casemiro's tumble in the penalty area gave Fernandes the chance to give United hope, with substitute Mainoo's superb finish sensationally levelling the match up once more.

Maguire was not done there, as he headed home Casemiro’s cross to spark scenes of joy this stadium has been longing for -- the first time there has been a winner this late in Europa League history.

Tottenham edge Eintracht after Solanke penalty

IMAGE: Dominic Solanke celebrates with Brennan Johnson and Lucas Bergvall after scoring Tottenham Hotspur's only goal against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A first-half penalty by Dominic Solanke secured Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

They will face Norway's Bodo/Glimt, who pulled off a stunning penalty shoot-out win away to Lazio to become the first Norwegian team to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, in May for a spot in the final.

Solanke gave Tottenham the lead from the spot two minutes before half-time after the visitors were awarded a penalty for a foul by goalkeeper Kaua Santos on Spurs midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison headed the ball before clashing with the arriving Santos, and the referee pointed to the spot following a VAR review.

Tottenham continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years after their 1984 UEFA Cup success, something that would give them redemption for a disappointing domestic season.

They reached the last four of a European competition for the first time since their run to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 against fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

Playing in a heavy rain, Eintracht showed more intent in the opening stages but lost Mario Goetze early on after the veteran playmaker suffered what looked like a hamstring injury.

He was replaced by Fares Chaibi, who wasted no time and had a chance with a header soon after but was denied by Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham were without their captain Son Heung-min, who did not travel due to a foot injury.

Mathys Tel, who signed for Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich in January, started in his place.

The 19-year-old had the visitors' first attempt on target after 26 minutes, sending a lofted shot from outside the box that forced Eintracht goalkeeper Kaua Santos into a save.

Eintracht, who took a sixth-minute lead in London through a fine Hugo Ekitike strike, were the better side but fell behind when Solanke sent Santos the wrong way converting coolly with a low shot down the middle of the goal.

The German side, champions in 2022, were far from willing to accept their fate and pushed for an equaliser after the restart but were missing a finishing touch.

The hosts stormed Vicario's goal with 15 minutes to go when the goalkeeper denied Chaibi from close range just before Rasmus Kristensen flashed a header just wide.

The Denmark defender had two more chances within the next minutes, shooting wide and being denied by Vicario.

Tottenham won the competition twice, including its inaugural edition in 1972 when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged final.

Bilbao beat Rangers, keep final dream alive

IMAGE: Oihan Sancet celebrates scoring Athletic Bilbao's first goal against Rangers at San Mames, Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Rangers in their quarter-final second leg on Thursday, winning by the same score on aggregate to keep alive their dream of reaching the final at their San Mames stadium.

After the sides drew 0-0 at Ibrox in the first leg, there was a fast, intense start to the return game, with Rangers looking unintimidated by the raucous atmosphere at the San Mames, where a record crowd of 52,114 was in attendance.

Bilbao had an early chance, with Nico Williams's mazy run from the wing ending with a save from keeper Liam Kelly and Oihan Sancet's rebound effort was charged down by James Tavernier.

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers appealed in vain for a penalty after having his jersey pulled in the area, his ripped shirt proof of contact, and he was booked shortly afterwards for complaining when sent to change his jersey.

Maroan Sannadi missed the target from the edge of the six-yard box as Bilbao began to gain the upper hand, but lacked precision when reaching the Rangers area.

Alex Berenguer curled a shot just wide of the upright and Sancet controlled a pass on his chest before firing high over the bar from close range, but the Bilbao midfielder soon broke the deadlock.

John Souttar was penalised for a foul on Sannadi in the box and Sancet converted from the spot in added time before the break. Rangers keeper Kelly had saved Berenguer's penalty in the first leg but was sent the wrong way this time.

The second half began with Bilbao looking intent on grabbing a second goal but it was Rangers who came closest with Nicolas Raskin hitting the upright from close range.

Rangers grew in confidence, putting the hosts under a lot more pressure than they managed in the opening half but unable to find an equaliser and they were punished 10 minutes from time.

Oscar de Marcos floated a cross into the box and Williams lost his marker at the back post to head past Kelly and the final minutes were played out in a party atmosphere as the sea of red-and-white celebrated in the stands.

Bodo/Glimt stun Lazio in penalty shoot-out

IMAGE: Bodo/Glimt's goalkeeper Nikita Haykin saves Taty Castellanos's effort during the penalty shoot-out against Lazio's Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. Photograph: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Nikita Haikin made the vital save as Bodo/Glimt pulled off a stunning penalty shoot-out win away to Lazio to become the first Norwegian team to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Lazio appeared to have done all they needed to, overturning the two-goal deficit from the first leg to take a 3-0 lead on the night, but a sucker-punch goal in extra-time from Andreas Helmersen sent the tie to penalties, where Haikin became the hero.

Lazio had taken the lead in the 21st minute through an exquisite flick from Taty Castellanos and that set the tone for what was to come, with the Italian side dominating and the visitors floundering for much of the game, unable to keep up with the slick passing of the Italians.

However, it took until second-half stoppage time for Tijani Noslin to squeeze in their second goal to make it 2-2 on aggregate and send the tie to extra time, with Boulaye Dia heading home to put Lazio 3-2 up on aggregate 10 minutes into the first period.

Then came Helmersen's decisive cameo appearance. After missing a sitter in second-half stoppage time, just before Noslin's goal, he scored with a powerful downward header to level the aggregate score at 3-3, throwing the club a scarcely believable lifeline.

Helmersen's all-action contribution saw him receive a second yellow card in the dying minutes as the tie headed to penalties after a nerve-jangling encounter.

Things looked bleak for the Norwegians when Jens Petter Hauge saw his spot kick saved and Dia scored, but up stepped their well-travelled goalkeeper Haikin, an Israeli-born Russian who spent much of his teenage years in London.

He saved from Loum Tchaouna and watched as Noslin fired wide and, with Bodo scoring their next three kicks, the stage was set for Patrick Berg, whose family is synonymous with the Norwegian club, to win it with their fifth penalty.

There was to be one last twist before the fairytale ending, with Berg blazing his effort high over the bar and Haikin called upon once more.

He cemented his hero status by saving Castellanos's effort for a 3-2 win in the shoot-out that made them the first Norwegian side to reach the last four of a major European competition, prompting wild celebrations among the travelling fans, as well as those at home inside the Arctic Circle.