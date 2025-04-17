Neeraj Chopra begins 2025 with gold

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Potch Invitational Track event in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

Neeraj Chopra is back — and he's started 2025 right where he left off, with a gold medal and a statement performance in South Africa.

Two-time Olympic medallist Chopra won gold at the Potch Invitational Track event in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday.

The Indian javelin ace recorded a winning throw of 84.52 metres, comfortably topping a six-man field in his season opener. While the effort fell short of his personal best of 89.94m, it was a strong and confidence-boosting start to the year for Chopra, who looked sharp and in control throughout his attempts.

Chopra’s closest competition came from South Africa’s Douw Smit, who finished second with a throw just shy of his personal best of 83.29m.

Notably, Chopra and Smit were the only athletes in the field to cross the 80-metre mark, underlining the Indian star’s dominance on the day.

The event marked Neeraj’s first competitive outing of 2025, as he continues to train in Potchefstroom ahead of the elite international season. The Paris Olympic silver medallist is set to step onto a bigger stage next at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, where he will face a much stronger field in one of the sport’s premier global competitions.