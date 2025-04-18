HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
French Open plans grand tribute for retired 'King of Clay'

French Open plans grand tribute for retired 'King of Clay'

April 18, 2025 07:20 IST

'The idea is to have a vision for the future and also to celebrate those who thrilled us in the past.'

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal called time on his glittering career after representing Spain in the Davis Cup in November and will now return to his happiest hunting ground for a grand celebration of his achievements. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

The French Open will pay tribute to record 14-times champion Rafael Nadal on the opening day of the Grand Slam next month, a year after the Spaniard played his final match on the clay of Roland Garros, organisers said on Thursday.

Nadal fell to his earliest French Open exit after a first-round defeat by Alexander Zverev last year but did not say then if it was the last time that his adoring Parisian fans would watch him in action at the major.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion eventually called time on his glittering career after representing Spain in the Davis Cup in November and will now return to his happiest hunting ground for a grand celebration of his achievements.

 

"Rafa made history at Roland Garros and his 14 titles will perhaps remain unequalled," tournament director and twice Grand Slam champion Amelie Mauresmo told reporters.

"The ceremony in honour of Rafa will take place at the end of the day session on May 25 on Court Philippe Chatrier."

"The idea is to have a vision for the future and also to celebrate those who thrilled us in the past."

The French Open said it would also honour its 2000 women's champion Mary Pierce as well as fellow local favourite Richard Gasquet, who will retire after the tournament this year.

The total prize pool for the May 25 to June 8 tournament has been set at 56.352 million euros ($64.11 million), up 5.21% from 2024, Mauresmo added.

Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors recently and the French Open has said it will be open to constructive meetings.

Meanwhile, French Tennis Federation chief Gilles Moretton said the Grand Slam would not break tradition and replace line judges with electronic line calling despite the other majors embracing the technology more widely.

Wimbledon will adopt electronic line calling from this year, joining the US Open and the Australian Open.

Roland Garros has not favoured a similar move despite the availability of electronic line calling technology specific to claycourts as traces left by the ball on the surface can help umpires with their decision-making.

"I think we are right to keep our referees and linesmen at Roland Garros. The federation wants to keep our referees for as long as we can," Moretton said. "I hope we'll be able to maintain it in our tournaments in the future."

- ($1 = 0.8790 euros)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
