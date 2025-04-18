HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » FIDE GP: Humpy, Divya win, close gap on Jiner

FIDE GP: Humpy, Divya win, close gap on Jiner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 18, 2025 00:40 IST

x

Humpy

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy in action against Polina Shuvalova of Russia in the fourth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Pune on Thursday. Photograph: FIDE

Ace Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy once again demonstrated her strength in positional play as she defeated Polina Shuvalova of Russia in the fourth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Pune on Thursday.

China's Zhu Jiner, the second highest rated player behind Humpy in this tournament, scored another impressive victory against Poland's Alina Kashlinskaya, her third one here to emerge as the sole leader with 3.5 points.

Divya Deshmukh rallied beautifully in a long game that lasted the entire duration to score victory over Melia Salome. Both Humpy and Divya are now within striking distance of Jiner, a mere half point distancing them from the Chinese.

Dronavalli Harika appeared to be on the right path to victory for a long time against compatriot Vaishali Rameshbabu. But the game petered into a draw at the most exciting stage with Harika forcing a perpetual check.

In another decisive result, Nurgyul Salimova defeated Munguntuul Batkkhuyag in a Caro-Kann game. Harika, Munguntuul and Polina have tallied two points each.

Friday will see an important all-Indian clash between Humpy and Harika. Divya will take on Polina in the fifth round on Friday.

Divya opted for the Caro-Kann defence exchange variation against Melia with the Indian enjoying a slight edge for most part of the game.

Divya

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh rallied to score victory over Melia Salome. Photograph: FIDE

The transition to the ending where each had a queen, double rooks had Divya romping home as the winner after 70 moves.

Interestingly Humpy did not opt for one of her favourite defences -- the Petroff Defence -- and it was an Italian Opening game between her and Polina Shuvalova, the third highest rated player in the fray.

A tentative pawn push by Polina on the eighth turn had Humpy breathing easy. The queens were exchanged early on the 12th move. The players preferred to exchange most pieces at regular intervals and Humpy managed to improve her position with the passage of time and moves.

Her connected pawns and a rook infiltrating onto the seventh rank were signs that Humpy was on the right path to victory.

By the 26th turn, Humpy seemed perfectly perched to carve a neat victory after the players reached an ending with double rooks.

“It was a comfortable game,” summed up Humpy modestly.

The game lasted 37 moves.

Vaishali Rameshbabu played the Grunfeld Defence defence against Harika and the latter held advantage for a long time.

Vaishali, however, refused to be bogged down and put up a spirited defence, thwarting Harika's attempts to win.

On the 34th turn, Harika probably failed to find a promising continuation and the game abruptly ended in a draw.

Results of Round 4: IM Melia Salome (1) lost to IM Divya Deshmukh (3); IM Shuvalova Polina (2) lost to GM Koneru Humpy (3); GM Dronavalli Harika(2) drew GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (1.5); IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag (2) lost to IM Salimova Nurgyul (1.5); GM Zhu Jiner (3.5) bt IM Kashlinskaya Alina (2). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FIDE GP: Humpy defeats Divya; Jiner sole leader
FIDE GP: Humpy defeats Divya; Jiner sole leader
Freestyle Chess: Erigaisi loses to Nepomniachtchi
Freestyle Chess: Erigaisi loses to Nepomniachtchi
Freestyle Chess: Arjun draws with Nakamura
Freestyle Chess: Arjun draws with Nakamura
Vidit Weds Nidhi: A Chess Fairytale
Vidit Weds Nidhi: A Chess Fairytale
Gukesh, Arjun won't lack motivation vs Carlsen: Anand
Gukesh, Arjun won't lack motivation vs Carlsen: Anand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Recipes With The Big, Bold Flavours Of Bengal

webstory image 2

Samsung Debuts Glasses-Free 3D Displays

webstory image 3

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

VIDEOS

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with Rahul Gandhi0:58

When a girl reached Delhi airport to click selfie with...

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra community delegation1:42

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra community delegation

Timeless beauty Shilpa Shetty sizzles in black shimmery saree1:23

Timeless beauty Shilpa Shetty sizzles in black shimmery...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD