PIX: India's Anurag, Army Pal Brave Tough Waters

IMAGE: India's Army Pal receives a drink bottle during the World Aquatics Championships Men 10km race. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

India’s Anurag Singh and Army Pal competed in the men’s 10km open water swimming event at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Wednesday, finishing 56th and 59th respectively in a challenging field.

Anurag clocked 2:20:53.10, while Army Pal completed the distance in 2:23:32.90.

IMAGE: India's Anurag Singh receives a drink bottle during the race. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The event, delayed for hours due to poor water quality, saw Germany’s Florian Wellbrock rise to the occasion and reclaim his world title. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion and two-time world gold medallist led from the front and fended off a strong late surge by former champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy.

Wellbrock touched the finish in 1:59:46.6, with Paltrinieri taking silver 3.70 seconds behind. Australia’s Kyle Lee edged past Olympic silver medallist Oliver Klemet in a dramatic photo finish to secure bronze with a timing of 2:00:10.3.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com