Take back retirement, return to Tests: Madan Lal's plea to Kohli

Take back retirement, return to Tests: Madan Lal's plea to Kohli

July 16, 2025 14:25 IST

'There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India's batting talisman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, ending a spectacular run in the format. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

In a heartfelt and emotional appeal that has resonated deeply with fans across the country, 1983 World Cup winning former India all-rounder Madan Lal urged Virat Kohli to reconsider his retirement and return to Test cricket.

"Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement," Lal told CricketPredicta.

"There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next," he added.

Lal emphasised the value of Kohli's presence in the dressing room and on the field -- his energy, experience, and leadership qualities continue to inspire young players and fans alike. His comments have sparked fresh enthusiasm and speculation among fans, many of whom echoed similar sentiments online. 

Though Kohli has not made any official statement regarding a return, this gentle nudge from a fellow Indian cricket great has once again reignited hopes of a comeback.

India's batting talisman Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, ending a spectacular run in the format which celebrated him as its saviour at a time when T20 cricket took centre-stage globally.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who admitted that it wasn't an easy call to make, turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. 

'It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life,' Kohli said in an Instagram post.

'As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.'

 

'I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,' he said.

'I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.'

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

