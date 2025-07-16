HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit

BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 12:27 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rumours had swirled about a potential youth-centric overhaul of the Test side, but BCCI dismissed such suggestions.Photograph: BCCI/X

Was it a gentle push from the BCCI or a call from within?

Putting an end to the rumours surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s sudden Test retirement, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has insisted the decision was purely theirs — not the board’s.

Addressing the growing speculation that followed India’s 4-1 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year — a result many saw as signaling the end of an era — Shukla firmly denied reports that the board had nudged the veterans toward retirement.

Rumours had swirled about a potential youth-centric overhaul of the Test side, but Shukla dismissed such suggestions in an interview with ANI.

 

“I want to make it very clear once and for all. We all feel Rohit and Virat's absence, but they took the decision on their own. BCCI has a policy of never telling any player when to retire and from which format. This is on the player. This was their own decision. They took retirement on their own. We will always miss them. We consider them great batters. The good thing is they are available in ODIs,” Shukla said.

India’s red-ball team entered a transitional phase just before the squad announcement for the England tour, when first captain Rohit Sharma and then Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit made a low-key exit via social media, while Kohli’s decision followed shortly after — despite reports suggesting that BCCI officials had urged him to continue for at least one more series.

Shukla reiterated that the board holds both stalwarts in the highest regard and has never imposed decisions on senior players.

He said the BCCI would “always miss” Kohli and Rohit in the longest format, but was glad to see them continue to represent India in the 50-over game.

“We all feel Rohit and Virat’s absence… We will always miss them. We consider them great batters,” Shukla said, adding, “The good thing is they are available in ODIs.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
'Indian Cricket Changed My Life'
Is India playing it too safe with Bumrah?
Is India playing it too safe with Bumrah?
Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
'Play both or ...': Kumble's blunt message to Bumrah
'Play both or ...': Kumble's blunt message to Bumrah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maratha Glory: 12 Forts Join UNESCO List

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

Dell Alienware's New 16 Aurora Starts At ₹1.29 Lakhs

VIDEOS

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft0:28

WATCH: The moment Shuks comes out of Dragon spacecraft

Shuks Return: Mom breaks into celebration as Astronaut son returns from Axiom-4 Mission3:18

Shuks Return: Mom breaks into celebration as Astronaut...

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident0:30

White House briefly under lockdown after security incident

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD