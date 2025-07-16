BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit

IMAGE: Rumours had swirled about a potential youth-centric overhaul of the Test side, but BCCI dismissed such suggestions. Photograph: BCCI/X

Was it a gentle push from the BCCI or a call from within?

Putting an end to the rumours surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s sudden Test retirement, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has insisted the decision was purely theirs — not the board’s.

Addressing the growing speculation that followed India’s 4-1 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year — a result many saw as signaling the end of an era — Shukla firmly denied reports that the board had nudged the veterans toward retirement.

Rumours had swirled about a potential youth-centric overhaul of the Test side, but Shukla dismissed such suggestions in an interview with ANI.

“I want to make it very clear once and for all. We all feel Rohit and Virat's absence, but they took the decision on their own. BCCI has a policy of never telling any player when to retire and from which format. This is on the player. This was their own decision. They took retirement on their own. We will always miss them. We consider them great batters. The good thing is they are available in ODIs,” Shukla said.

India’s red-ball team entered a transitional phase just before the squad announcement for the England tour, when first captain Rohit Sharma and then Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit made a low-key exit via social media, while Kohli’s decision followed shortly after — despite reports suggesting that BCCI officials had urged him to continue for at least one more series.

Shukla reiterated that the board holds both stalwarts in the highest regard and has never imposed decisions on senior players.

He said the BCCI would “always miss” Kohli and Rohit in the longest format, but was glad to see them continue to represent India in the 50-over game.

