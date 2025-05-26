Musetti crushes Hanfmann, sets sights on title

It was then plain sailing for the Tuscan, who read his opponent's serve perfectly to break repeatedly and used his elegant single-handed backhand to perfection to set up a clash with wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

IMAGE: While he has never made it past the last 16 at the French Open, Lorenzo Musetti believes he has what it takes to prevail on the Parisian clay. Photograph: Susan Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Italian Lorenzo Musetti found his touch after a tight first set to reach the French Open second round with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Sunday, beginning his campaign with the firm intention of winning the title.

The eighth-seeded Musetti, the only player to reach the last four of all three Masters events on clay this season, huffed and puffed through the opening set on court Philippe Chatrier before easing to a straightforward win.

Peppering the court with winners and unforced errors in equal measure, Musetti managed to break decisively for 6-5 in the first set, which he wrapped up on serve with a delicate volley.

It was then plain sailing for the Tuscan, who read his opponent's serve perfectly to break repeatedly and used his elegant single-handed backhand to perfection to set up a clash with wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

While he has never made it past the last 16 at the French Open, Musetti believes he has what it takes to prevail on the Parisian clay.

IMAGE: Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his French Open first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Susan Denis Balibouse/Reuters

"I think after this clay swing, I feel ready to try to go for the trophy. That's the goal, for sure," the 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, told a press conference.

"I think I have to be ambitious if I want to do better... That's the ambition that I have. For example, last year in Wimbledon, I was close to making the final. I think on clay probably is the surface which I feel the most comfortable. So hopefully I can reach that."

Despite his relative young age, the mercurial Musetti has accumulated Grand Slam experience, which justifies his ambition at Roland Garros.

"I understand what I need during a Grand Slam -- even before a Grand Slam -- not just in terms of physical training, but in terms of in general daily routine, daily life," he said.

"I think that brings me more confidence and more trust in what I'm doing right now."