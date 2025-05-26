HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Musetti crushes Hanfmann, sets sights on title

Musetti crushes Hanfmann, sets sights on title

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 26, 2025 10:43 IST

x

It was then plain sailing for the Tuscan, who read his opponent's serve perfectly to break repeatedly and used his elegant single-handed backhand to perfection to set up a clash with wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

While he has never made it past the last 16 at the French Open, Lorenzo Musetti believes he has what it takes to prevail on the Parisian clay.

IMAGE: While he has never made it past the last 16 at the French Open, Lorenzo Musetti believes he has what it takes to prevail on the Parisian clay. Photograph: Susan Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Italian Lorenzo Musetti found his touch after a tight first set to reach the French Open second round with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Sunday, beginning his campaign with the firm intention of winning the title.

The eighth-seeded Musetti, the only player to reach the last four of all three Masters events on clay this season, huffed and puffed through the opening set on court Philippe Chatrier before easing to a straightforward win.

 

Peppering the court with winners and unforced errors in equal measure, Musetti managed to break decisively for 6-5 in the first set, which he wrapped up on serve with a delicate volley.

It was then plain sailing for the Tuscan, who read his opponent's serve perfectly to break repeatedly and used his elegant single-handed backhand to perfection to set up a clash with wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

While he has never made it past the last 16 at the French Open, Musetti believes he has what it takes to prevail on the Parisian clay.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his French Open first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday 

IMAGE: Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his French Open first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. Photograph: Susan Denis Balibouse/Reuters

"I think after this clay swing, I feel ready to try to go for the trophy. That's the goal, for sure," the 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, told a press conference.

"I think I have to be ambitious if I want to do better... That's the ambition that I have. For example, last year in Wimbledon, I was close to making the final. I think on clay probably is the surface which I feel the most comfortable. So hopefully I can reach that."

Despite his relative young age, the mercurial Musetti has accumulated Grand Slam experience, which justifies his ambition at Roland Garros.

"I understand what I need during a Grand Slam -- even before a Grand Slam -- not just in terms of physical training, but in terms of in general daily routine, daily life," he said.

"I think that brings me more confidence and more trust in what I'm doing right now."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals
'Don't think he was thinking about his price tag'
'Don't think he was thinking about his price tag'
Nadal touched by presence of great rivals at tribute
Nadal touched by presence of great rivals at tribute
SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple
SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple
Paolini survives Yuan scare at French Open
Paolini survives Yuan scare at French Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Video: Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid rain havoc in city 0:56

Video: Underground Mumbai Metro station flooded amid rain...

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Vadodara5:53

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Vadodara

Women perform 'Vat Savitri Puja' in UP's Prayagraj0:48

Women perform 'Vat Savitri Puja' in UP's Prayagraj

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD