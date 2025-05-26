HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Paolini survives Yuan scare at French Open

Paolini survives Yuan scare at French Open

2 Minutes Read
Share:

May 26, 2025 09:20 IST

Jasmine Paolini made 14 unforced errors before battling past China's Yuan Yue

IMAGE: Jasmine Paolini made 14 unforced errors before battling past China's Yuan Yue in their French Open first round match on Sunday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Jasmine Paolini, last season's beaten finalist, had to dig deep to battle past China's Yuan Yue in the French Open first round on Sunday before earning a nerve-wracking 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory.

The Italian fourth-seed got off to a sizzling start, powering through the first set in 25 minutes and punishing the Chinese with a barrage of deep ground strokes.

Paolini, who last week became the first Italian woman in four decades to claim the Italian Open title, gave Yuan, who littered the court with 14 unforced errors in the first set, no chance.

 

But as Yuan gradually adapted to the diminutive Italian's game, Paolini's own errors started to pile up and she found herself 4-2 down before the Chinese held serve to draw level.

Paolini, who also reached last year's Wimbledon final, was broken again by Yuan early in the third set when the Chinese fired a sensational backhand down the line to go 3-2 up.

But the 29-year-old late bloomer found a way back into the match and rattled off the next four games to book her second-round spot.

"It was tough," Paolini said. "I won quite easy the first set but then she started to play better. A bit of emotions came out.

"I was then 3-2 down with a break but I did it. Hopefully I will play better then next round. We will see."

She will next face the winner of the all-Australian first round match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Maya Joint.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple
SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple
Titans In Turmoil: Major Concerns Ahead Of Playoffs
Titans In Turmoil: Major Concerns Ahead Of Playoffs
'Merci Rafa': Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal
'Merci Rafa': Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record
SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

IMD Issue red alert for coastal Karnataka1:00

IMD Issue red alert for coastal Karnataka

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes3:09

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD