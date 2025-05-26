HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: When Rafa Nadal Jr Met Daddy's Big Three Rivals

Last updated on: May 26, 2025 14:14 IST

SEE: Rafa Nadal Jr Is Introduced To Daddy's Big Three Rivals. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Roland Garros/X

Rafael Nadal was paid an emotional tribute at Roland Garros on Sunday, with family, fans and long-time competitors and friends Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray in attendance to honour the legendary Spaniard.

 

And before the ceremony, Nadal was seen introducing his son, Rafa Junior to the other Big 3, the video posted by Roland Garros that has now gone viral. 

On the anniversary of the day he first walked on to the court 20 years ago for a second-round match against Xavier Malisse, Nadal returned as a hero to be celebrated by a crowd that has always embraced him as one of their own.

As part of the moving ceremony, organisers unveiled a permanent tribute -- Nadal’s footprint set into the clay of Court Philippe Chatrier, a lasting mark to honour the 14-times champion who retired from tennis last year.

The Big Four -- Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on Sunday 

IMAGE: The Big Four -- Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Photograph: Roland Garros/X

Ten thousand 'Merci Rafa' T-shirts turned the stands into a living canvas, while high in the upper tiers, fans in white shirts formed a mosaic: 'RAFA' flanked by hearts and the characters '14 RG'.

Before entering the court to hug the 14-time Roland Garros winner, Federer, Djokovic and Murray gave a moving video presentation to a full house at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Hi Rafa, after all these years and all these fights, we couldn't let you leave like that, we really wanted to leave you a message and let you know your old pals will always be with you," Federer, Djokovic and Murray said together in the tribute video.

Nadal took to X on Monday and expressed his gratitude to his long-time rivals for their presence at the tribute.

'Thank you guys. From the bottom of my heart @rogerfederer @DjokerNole @andy_murray' Nadal tweeted with a kiss and a high-five emoji.

Rafa Nadal Jr meets Big 4

REDIFF SPORTS
Nadal touched by presence of great rivals at tribute
'Merci Rafa': Roland Garros pays tribute to Nadal
SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple
Rahane backs Rinku, Ramandeep to come back stronger
Rahane reflects on season of lost opportunities
