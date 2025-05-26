SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple

SEE: Gautam Gambhir prays at Maa Kamakhya temple. VIDEO: ANI/X

Indian Cricket Team's head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Monday.

The visit of Gautam Gambhir comes ahead of the Indian team's England tour for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

The Kamakhya temple, situated on the Nilachal hills, is 7 km from Guwahati. It is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country.

The series against England will commence on June 20, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

On Saturday, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new Test captain for India, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy in the longest format.

Gill will lead a team that will be without the services of former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who announced their retirements earlier this month.