HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple

SEE: Gambhir offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 26, 2025 10:07 IST

x

 

 

SEE: Gautam Gambhir prays at Maa Kamakhya temple. VIDEO: ANI/X

Indian Cricket Team's head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Monday.

The visit of Gautam Gambhir comes ahead of the Indian team's England tour for a five-match Test series, part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

 

The Kamakhya temple, situated on the Nilachal hills, is 7 km from Guwahati. It is one of the biggest Shakti shrines in the country. 

The series against England will commence on June 20, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

On Saturday, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new Test captain for India, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy in the longest format.

Gill will lead a team that will be without the services of former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who announced their retirements earlier this month.

Gautam Gambhir prays at Maa Kamakhya temple

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record
SRH's Abhishek ends season with IPL run record
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
Titans In Turmoil: Major Concerns Ahead Of Playoffs
Titans In Turmoil: Major Concerns Ahead Of Playoffs
'Gill will have to lead from the front in England'
'Gill will have to lead from the front in England'
We have the blueprint to win away from home: Gill
We have the blueprint to win away from home: Gill

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

IMD Issue red alert for coastal Karnataka1:00

IMD Issue red alert for coastal Karnataka

Spotted: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata at Mumbai Airport0:48

Spotted: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata at Mumbai Airport

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes3:09

This Pune farmer is growing Japanese Miyazaki mangoes

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD