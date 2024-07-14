News
PIX: Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

PIX: Alcaraz blows away Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

Last updated on: July 14, 2024 21:42 IST
IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Wimbledon trophy after beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance to dismantle Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final to successfully defend his title on Sunday.

 

Alcaraz now has four Grand Slam trophies with a perfect record in major finals, after his two Wimbledon triumphs, his US Open victory in 2022 and his French Open win last month.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz now has four Grand Slam trophies with a perfect record in major finals. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Defeat denied Djokovic a 25th Grand Slam title to surpass Margaret Court in the all-time list and also equal Roger Federer's haul of eight men's singles titles at Wimbledon.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz receives the trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales, after winning the men's singles final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Alcaraz pounced on his fifth break point in a tight first game that lasted 14 minutes, before the 21-year-old third seed dropped the hammer and powered through the opening set on the back of some solid serving.

Second seed Djokovic came under more pressure at the start of the next set as Alcaraz bullied the 37-year-old in the early exchanges to break and capitalised on his service woes for an imposing two-set lead.

Djokovic and Alcaraz went toe-to-toe until 4-4 in the third set before the Spaniard broke with a big backhand winner to take a 5-4 lead. However, despite being 40-0 up, he squandered three match points and dropped serve.

He tamed his nerves to clinch victory in the tiebreak when Djokovic crashed a return into the net.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
