French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Olympics

French sports minister swims in Seine ahead of Olympics

July 14, 2024 14:31 IST
IMAGE: French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera briefly swam in the Seine near the Alexandre III and Invalides bridges. Photographs: Amelie Oudea Castera/X

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea Castera took the plunge and swam in the River Seine on Saturday, in a publicity moment that French authorities hope will show the capital's river is clean enough and ready to stage swimming events at the Olympic Games.

 

>Oudea Castera was filmed by BFM TV as she briefly swam in the Seine near the Alexandre III and Invalides bridges.



The triathlon and marathon swimming legs of the Olympics, which run from July 26 to August 11, are due to be held in the Seine. The famous river was used in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who championed a campaign to clean up the often polluted river in time for the games, has also promised to swim in the Seine to mark the arrival of the Olympics in Paris and the river's suitability for swimming events.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
